19.04.2024 07:00:08

u-blox shareholders approve all motions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Ordinary General Meeting 2024

u-blox AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
u-blox shareholders approve all motions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Ordinary General Meeting 2024

19.04.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Thalwil, Switzerland – 19 April 2024u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, announces that shareholders approved all motions proposed by the Board of Directors at today’s Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2024, held in Horgen.

Shareholders re-elected André Müller as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Ulrich Looser, Markus Borchert, Karin Sonnenmoser, and Elke Eckstein were also confirmed as members until the end of the next annual general meeting. Fabian Rauch was elected as new member of the Board of Directors. In addition, Ulrich Looser and Markus Borchert were re-elected to the Nomination, Compensation and Sustainability Committee.

Shareholders approved a dividend payment in the form of a par value reduction in the amount of CHF 1.00 per share. The last trading day with entitlement to receive the dividend is May 7, 2024, and u-blox’s shares will be traded ex-dividend as of May 8, 2024. The payment will take place on May 13, 2023. Swiss tax law allows for dividend payments in the form of a par value reduction without the deduction of 35% withholding tax.

The compensation report 2023 was approved in an advisory vote by a vast majority of shareholders. Shareholders also approved the maximum total compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee (unchanged versus last year).

For the full minutes of the Annual General Meeting 2024, please click here.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Rafael Duarte
Phone: +41 79 966 89 12
rafael.duarte@u-blox.com

Media
Natacha Seitz
Phone: +41 76 436 07 88
natacha.seitz@u-blox.com

Sustainability
Gitte Jensen
Phone: +41 44 722 74 86
gitte.jensen@u-blox.com

About u-blox

u‑blox (SIX:UBXN) provides semiconductor chips, modules, and IoT services that reliably locate and connect every thing. Our cutting-edge solutions drive innovation for the car of the future and the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Thalwil (Zurich), Switzerland, we have a presence of 1,400 experts who enable our customers to build solutions for a precise, smart, and sustainable future.</span> </span></span><!-- sh_cad_11 --></p> <p><span><span> </span></span></p> <p><span><span><span><span><span>Join us on social media –</span></span> <span><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=abb116d6d995eb51ffed6608066ff293&application_id=1884137&site_id=smarthouse&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span>X</span></a><span><span style="text-decoration: none;">, </span></span><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=abb116d6d995eb51ffed6608066ff293&application_id=1884137&site_id=smarthouse&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span>Facebook</span></a><span>,</span></span> <span><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=60b9c5e734211f8da674a8446391f2e3&application_id=1884137&site_id=smarthouse&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span>YouTube</span></a><span>,</span> <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c5371f4ad8d82f61c776d77f48ce07b0&application_id=1884137&site_id=smarthouse&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span>LinkedIn</span></a><span>, and </span><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8b8a0f3818bd836533ff733b56e74e97&application_id=1884137&site_id=smarthouse&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span>Instagram</span></a><span>. </span>(<a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=49a7d61fcdf19cf3939f36a0d3316dc7&application_id=1884137&site_id=smarthouse&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span>www.ublox.com</span></a>)</span></span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_12 u-blox AG
Zürcherstrasse 68
8800 Thalwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 722 74 44
Fax: +41 44 722 74 47
E-mail: ir@u-blox.com
Internet: www.u-blox.com
ISIN: CH0033361673
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1884137

End of News     EQS News Service

1884137  19.04.2024 CET/CEST www.u-blox.com
ISIN: CH0033361673
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1884137

End of News     EQS News Service

1884137  19.04.2024 CET/CEST 