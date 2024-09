U.S. Money Supply Has Done Something So Remarkable That It Hasn't Occurred Since the Great Depression -- and a Big Move in Stocks May Follow

Over the last century, no asset class has trumped stocks. While Treasury bonds, housing, and various commodities like gold and oil have had their moments to shine, nothing comes remotely close to matching the annualized-average return of stocks over very long periods.But this doesn't mean stocks move up in a straight line.Although the mature stock-driven Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and innovation-inspired Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) are firmly in a bull market, the dramatic sell-off of equities during the first-three trading sessions of August served as a reminder that sentiment can shift at the drop of a hat on Wall Street.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool