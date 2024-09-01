|
01.09.2024 10:51:00
U.S. Money Supply Has Done Something So Remarkable That It Hasn't Occurred Since the Great Depression -- and a Big Move in Stocks May Follow
Over the last century, no asset class has trumped stocks. While Treasury bonds, housing, and various commodities like gold and oil have had their moments to shine, nothing comes remotely close to matching the annualized-average return of stocks over very long periods.But this doesn't mean stocks move up in a straight line.Although the mature stock-driven Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and innovation-inspired Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) are firmly in a bull market, the dramatic sell-off of equities during the first-three trading sessions of August served as a reminder that sentiment can shift at the drop of a hat on Wall Street.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Something Holdings. Co Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Something Holdings. Co Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBörsen in Fernost tiefer
Die asiatischen Indizes verbuchen am Dienstag kleinere Abschläge.