U.S. News and World Report names Humana 2023 Best Overall Medicare Advantage Plan Company

Humana recently received recognition as U.S. News & World Report’s Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage in three categories for 2023.

Humana recently received recognition as U.S. News & World Report’s Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage in three categories for 2023 -- best company for Medicare Advantage plan overall rating, best company for member experience, and best company for low-premium plan availability. U.S. News analyzed data from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to populate its comparison tool and identify the best companies nationwide and in each state. (Graphic: Business Wire)

U.S. News analyzed data from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to populate its comparison tool and identify the best companies nationwide and in each state.

At the national level, Humana rose to the top in the following categories for its 2023 offerings and performance in the CMS Star ratings:

Best company for Medicare Advantage plan overall rating

Best company for member experience

Best company for low-premium plan availability

"Throughout this year, we really focused on listening to our members and delivering the quality and value they want and need for positive health outcomes,” said George Renaudin, President, Medicare at Humana. "This recognition from U.S. News following the announcement of our strong Star ratings for 2023 shows us we are getting it right for our members.”

CMS rates individual plans on a scale of one to five stars. The U.S. News methodology analyzes insurers in a given state with plans rated three stars or higher by CMS. The Star Ratings Program is an annual assessment using about 40 measures to rate all Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug plans on a scale of one to five and drive health care quality improvement.

With 4.9 million, or 96 percent, of Humana’s Medicare Advantage members enrolled in plans rated 4 stars and above, Humana’s Star ratings continue to reflect the company’s strong focus on ensuring high quality of care, patient-centered clinical outcomes and reliable customer service for its members.

"Many Medicare beneficiaries can be overwhelmed by the annual opportunity to find a Medicare plan that aligns with their personal health needs,” said Sumita Singh, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare at U.S. News. "The Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage serve the broader U.S. News mission to provide trusted information and rankings that help Americans navigate complex health care decisions.”

Humana has served Medicare beneficiaries for nearly 40 years, with 8.7 million Medicare members in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, as of Sept. 30, 2022. Nearly 5.1 million of those members are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan.

The Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period began Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7. Humana offers in-person, online, telephone enrollment options. All enrollment options will connect Medicare beneficiaries with a licensed sales agent. Visit www.Humana.com/Medicare or call toll-free 1- 888-372-2614 (TTY: 711). Licensed sales agents are available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, seven days a week.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience with the goal of making health care easier to navigate and more effective.

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO and PFFS organization and a stand-alone PDP prescription drug plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

About CMS Star Ratings

The CMS rating system measures the excellence of Medicare plans nationally each year. A plan may receive a rating between one and five stars, with five stars representing the highest rating. CMS uses information from member-satisfaction surveys, health plans, and health care providers to assign overall Star Ratings to plans. The rating system uses more than 40 different quality measures across nine categories, including:

Staying Healthy: Screenings, Tests and Vaccines

Managing Chronic (Long Term) Conditions

Member Experience with Health Plan

Member Complaints and Changes in the Health Plan’s Performance

Health Plan Customer Service

Drug Plan Customer Service

Member Complaints and Changes in the Drug Plan’s Performance

Member Experience with Drug Plan

Drug Safety and Accuracy of Drug Pricing

Additional information about the CMS Star Ratings can be found at: www.medicare.gov.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

