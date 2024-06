U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Just Bought Crown Castle Stock and Unloaded Diageo Stock. Should You Do the Same?

On May 8 and May 10, U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), sold shares of Diageo (NYSE: DEO) and bought shares of Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI), respectively, according to June 6 filings.Although it's unclear how many shares were involved in the trades, the amount reported for the Diageo transaction was between $15,001 and $50,000, while the Crown Castle transaction was between $1,001 and $15,000. Since May 8 through the close of trading on June 7, Diageo stock had fallen 3.4%. From the time of the Crown Castle trade on May 10 through the market's close on June 7, Crown Castle had risen 1.1%. Whitehouse sits on several Senate committees including Budget, Finance, and Judiciary.While any individual can sell any stock for any reason, investors may wonder if they should continue to hold their Diageo shares, or if now's the time to buy Crown Castle stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel