U.S. Futures Signal Lower Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The minutes of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting scheduled on Tuesday afternoon might get special attention on Tuesday. The geopolitical developments, especially conflicts in the Middle East as well as Russia-Ukraine also are closely monitored by investors.

Early trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.

Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading positive.

As of 7.20 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 3.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 1.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 3.50 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Monday in negative territory. The Dow fell 249.04 points or 0.5 percent to 48,461.93. the Nasdaq slid 118.75 points or 0.5 percent to 23,474.35 and the S&P 500 declined 24.20 points or 0.4 percent to 6,905.74.

On the economic front, the Case-Shiller Home Price Index for October will be released at 9.00 am ET. The 20-city adjusted consensus is for an increase of 0.1 percent, while it was up 0.1 percent in the prior month.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index or HPI for October will be issued at 9.00 am ET. In November, the price Index was at 0.0%.

The Institute for Supply Management - Chicago's Purchasing Manager's Index for December will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 39.5, while it was up 36.3 in November.

The Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC's minutes of the latest meeting will be revealed at 2.00 pm ET.

Four-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Asian markets finished mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index closed on a flat note at 3,965.12. The Shenzhen Component Index closed at 13,604.07, gaining 0.50 percent from the previous close of 13,537.10. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange jumped 219 points or 0.86 percent to 25,854.60.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 was down 183 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 50,343.50.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,717.10, shedding 9 points or 0.10 percent.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is gaining 35.67 points or 0.44 percent. The German DAX is progressing 143.08 points or 0.59 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 38.56 points or 0.39 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 21.07 points or 0.16 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 42.09 points or 0.73 percent.