U.S. Stocks May Lack Direction Following Recent Volatility

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to show a lack of direction after recovering from early weakness but still closing mostly lower on Monday.

Traders may be reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following recent volatility.

Stocks fell sharply following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement last Wednesday but rebounded to record highs over the following two sessions only to pullback sharply once again in early trading on Monday.

While the major averages climbed well off yesterday's early lows, fading optimism the Fed will lower interest rates in March continues to hang over the markets.

A lack of major U.S. economic data may also keep some traders on the sidelines, although remarks by several Fed officials may attract attention later in the day.

Following the rally seen to close out the previous week, stocks showed a significant pullback during morning trading on Monday. The major averages staged a recovery attempt over the course of the afternoon but still finished the day in negative territory.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 31.28 points or 0.2 percent to 15,597.68 after falling as much as 1.0 percent in early trading. The S&P 500 fell 15.80 points or 0.3 percent to 4,942.81, while the narrower Dow remained more firmly in the red, closing down 274.30 points or 0.7 percent at 38,380.12.

The early weakness on Wall Street came as some traders looked to cash in on the rally seen to close out the previous week amid fading optimism about the likelihood the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in March.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank is unlikely to cut interest rates next month during an interview with "60 Minutes" on Sunday.

Powell suggested the strength of the U.S. economy even amidst elevated rates will allow the Fed to proceed carefully.

"With the economy strong like that, we feel like we can approach the question of when to begin to reduce interest rates carefully," Powell said.

"We want to see more evidence that inflation is moving sustainably down to 2 percent," He added. "Our confidence is rising. We just want some more confidence before we take that very important step of beginning to cut interest rates."

Following last week's Fed meeting and Powell's subsequent comments, the chances of a March rate cut have fallen to just a 16.5 percent, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Stocks fell to their lows of the session as the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing U.S. service sector growth accelerated by more than expected in the month of January.

The ISM said its services PMI climbed to 53.4 in January from a downwardly revised 50.5 in December, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the sector. Economists had expected the index to rise to 52.0 from the 50.6 originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said the prices index surged to 64.0 in January from 56.7 in December, indicating a substantial acceleration in the pace of price growth.

"The latest data releases, including both last Friday's solid jobs report and today's stronger-than-expected ISM Services PMI, will make the Fed more comfortable waiting a bit longer to start cutting short-term interest rates," said Bill Adams, Chief Economist for Comerica Bank.

Selling pressure waned over the course of the session, however, as traders once again saw the pullback as a buying opportunity about general optimism about the outlook for the markets.

Despite the recovery attempt by the broader markets, airline stocks finished the day sharply lower, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 2.9 percent.

Substantial weakness also remained visible among gold stocks, as reflected by the 2.1 percent slump by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index. The weakness in the gold sector came amid a continued decrease by the price of the precious metal.

Commercial real estate, natural gas and utilities stocks also saw significant weakness on the day, while pharmaceutical, computer hardware and semiconductor stocks showed strong moves to the upside.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are rising $0.49 to $73.27 a barrel after climbing $0.50 to $72.78 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after falling $10.80 to $2,042.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $0.90 to $2,043.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 148.54 yen compared to the 148.68 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0732 compared to yesterday's $1.0743.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday, with Chinese and Hong Kong markets rallying after a government investment fund said it would expand purchases of stock index funds to counter heavy selling in the Chinese markets.

Regional markets elsewhere were subdued due to heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and concerns over the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

Gold edged higher from nearly two-week lows in Asian trading, as the dollar and Treasury yields slipped from recent highs.

Oil prices exhibited a tentative pattern as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken commenced his Middle East tour with a visit to Saudi Arabia.

China's Shanghai Composite Index soared 3.2 percent to 2,789.49 as authorities tightened some trading restrictions for domestic and offshore investors and a state fund vowed to step up fund purchases.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged 4.0 percent to 16,136.87 in anticipation for more forceful Chinese government efforts to end the nation's stock rout.

Japanese markets closed lower as investors assessed domestic earnings reports as well as weak labor cash earnings and household spending data for December.

The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 0.5 percent to 36,160.66, while the broader Topix Index settled 0.7 percent lower at 2,539.25.

Automaker Toyota Motor jumped 4.8 percent after posting upbeat third-quarter results and hiking its annual profit forecast.

Seoul stocks fell after comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other Fed officials suggested that rate cuts may come later than anticipated. The Kospi slid 0.6 percent to 2,576.20.

Australian stocks declined as fourth quarter retail sales data disappointed and the Reserve Bank held its key rates steady but left the door open for more rate hikes.

The benchmark S&P ASX 200 Index fell 0.6 percent to 7,581.60, its lowest since January 29. The broader All Ordinaries Index closed down 0.6 percent at 7,808.90, dragged down by miners. Europe

European stocks are broadly higher on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields dipped from recent highs, BP Plc unveiled more share buybacks and official data showed German factory orders unexpectedly rebounded in December.

German factory orders registered a monthly expansion of 8.9 percent after remaining unchanged in November. Orders were forecast to fall 0.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, factory orders advanced 2.7 percent, in contrast to the 4.7 percent decline a month ago.

Meanwhile, data released by Eurostat revealed Eurozone retail sales declined more than expected in December.

Retail sales were down 1.1 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.3 percent increase in November. This was the first decline in three months. Economists had forecast sales to drop 0.9 percent.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has climbed by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.2 percent.

British oil giant BP has soared after the company reported its second-highest annual profit in more than decade and announced a $1.75 billion share buyback.

Filtronic has also surged. The maker of products for the aerospace, defines, telecom, and other industries projected revenue and profit to be ahead of market expectations for fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025.

Banking group Virgin Money UK has also moved to the upside after delivering fiscal first quarter results in line with the guidance.

Beiersdorf has also risen. The German maker and retailer of personal-care products and pressure-sensitive adhesives proposed higher dividend and announced a share buyback plan.

On the other hand, Swiss bank UBS has shown a notable move to the downside after reporting its second consecutive quarterly loss.

Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia has also fallen after signing a new patent cross-license agreement with Vivo.

French automaker Renault has also slid after Stellantis Chairman John Elkann denied the carmaker had merger plans.

Semiconductor company Infineon Technologies has also moved notably lower after cutting its full-year outlook.

U.S. Economic Reports

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester is scheduled to speak before the Ohio Bankers League Economic Summit at 12 pm ET.

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $54 billion worth of three-year notes.

Minneapolis Federal Bank President Neel Kashkari is also scheduled to participate in a question-and-answer session as part of a Greater Mankato Growth luncheon at 1 pm ET.

At 2 pm ET, Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins is due to give opening and overview remarks before an "Uneven Outcomes in the Labor Market" virtual conference.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker is scheduled to speak on "The Federal Reserve's Role in Our Economy" before a Rowan Institute for Public Policy & Citizenship event at 7 pm ET.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Spotify (SPOT) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the audio streaming service provider reported stronger than expected fourth quarter subscriber growth and provided upbeat guidance.

Drug maker Eli Lilly (LLY) may also see initial strength after reporting fourth quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Meanwhile, shares of Tesla (TSLA) may move to the downside after Daiwa downgraded its rating on the electric vehicle maker's stock to Neutral from Outperform.