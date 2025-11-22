Tiny Aktie
WKN DE: A3D9Z2 / ISIN: CA88770A1003
|
22.11.2025 10:09:00
Uber Is Backing This Tiny Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock, and It Could Soar by as Much as 200%, According to Wall Street
When it comes to the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, most investors focus on the trillion-dollar tech companies leading the race. That's understandable, but there are opportunities at the smaller end of the market, too.Serve Robotics (NASDAQ: SERV) is a $650 million company developing autonomous last-mile logistics services, and it has a blockbuster deal with Uber Technologies to deploy thousands of its robots into the Uber Eats food delivery network.Uber is also one of Serve's largest shareholders. Uber acquired a company called Postmates in 2020, and in 2021, it spun its robotics division into a separate entity that became Serve Robotics while maintaining an equity stake.
