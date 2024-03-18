Uber To Pay About A$272 Mln To Settle Lawsuit With Australian Taxi Operators

(RTTNews) - Uber has agreed to pay about A$272 million to settle a lawsuit in Australia brought by taxi operators and drivers, who alleged they lost income when the ride-sharing company entered the country, a law firm said in a statement.

Maurice Blackburn Lawyers reportedly filed the class action in 2019 in the Supreme Court of Victoria state on behalf more than 8,000 taxi and hire car owners and drivers.

"Since 2018, Uber has made significant contributions into various state-level taxi compensation schemes, and with today's proposed settlement, we put these legacy issues firmly in our past," Uber said in a statement.

But the ride-sharing company did not disclose the proposed settlement.