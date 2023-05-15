UBS advisor Daniel Green named to Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Financial Advisor Daniel P. Green, based in the firm’s Knoxville, Tennessee office, has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for 2023. This is the third consecutive year that Daniel has been named to the list.

"We are very proud to once again see Daniel recognized for his achievements and commitment to helping clients achieve their financial goals,” said Chris Cannon, Knoxville Market Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Daniel consistently goes above and beyond for his clients and exemplifies the qualities that we value in our financial advisors. We thank him for his dedication."

Daniel has been with UBS since 2013. He and his team focus on helping clients prepare for the transition of selling their business, providing advice on investments, retirement, and estate planning. Daniel earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Tennessee and his Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®) designation from the Exit Planning Institute.

In recognition of his professionalism and dedication to clients, Daniel has also been named to several advisor recognition lists in the past, including ranking #2 in the state of Tennessee on the Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list for 2022, and the Forbes America’s Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list (2020, 2021).

Daniel is actively involved with many organizations in his local community and is most proud of his role on the Board of Directors at The Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont. Outside of the office, Daniel enjoys playing tennis, woodworking projects, coaching youth sports, and is a blackbelt in Isshin-ryu Karate.

The 2023 Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of over 7,000 Advisors across the country, collectively managing nearly $11 trillion in client assets. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative measures including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records, and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/.

