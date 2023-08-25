UBS Advisor Daniel Green Named to Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Financial Advisor Daniel P. Green, based in the firm’s Knoxville, Tennessee office, has been named to the Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list for 2023. This is the fourth consecutive year that Daniel has appeared on the Forbes Next-Gen rankings.

"We are very proud to once again see Daniel recognized for his achievements and dedication to helping clients achieve their business and financial goals,” said Chris Cannon, Knoxville Market Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Daniel exemplifies the qualities that we value in our financial advisors, and we congratulate him on this recognition.”

Daniel has been with UBS since 2013. He and his team, The Green Group, have developed and refined a process that uniquely serves families of entrepreneurs preparing to transition their business. This guidance is paired with advice on investments, retirement, and estate planning. Daniel earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Tennessee, and holds the Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®) designation from the Exit Planning Institute. In recognition of his professionalism and dedication to clients, Daniel has also previously been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list (2021-2023).

The 2023 Forbes/SHOOK Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list is comprised of over 1,400 Advisors across the country. Born in 1984 or later, they manage nearly $2.5 trillion in cumulative assets. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative measures including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records, and revenue generated for their firms.

