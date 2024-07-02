UBS Advisor David Schachter Named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that David Schachter, a Financial Advisor in the firm’s Los Angeles Market, has been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2024.

"I am proud to see David listed as a Best-in-State Wealth Advisor this year,” said Lauren Gorsche, Market Executive for the Los Angeles Market. "He is a hard-working, tireless advocate for his clients who will stop at nothing to provide the best of UBS to his clients.”

David primarily focuses on clients in the entertainment industry, where he represents top artists, song writers, music producers, directors, digital talent, and executives with profound influence in Hollywood. He leverages his multi-decade experience to provide investment advice and comprehensive financial guidance to the entertainment industry’s biggest earners.

David also maintains the Athletes and Entertainers Consultant designation at UBS. Advisors with this designation meet specific requirements, including depth of experience advising clients in the sports and entertainment industries and a commitment to serving the athlete or entertainer in a way that meets him or her "where they are.” These advisors complete an extensive training program covering atypical income streams and special financial planning circumstances.

The Forbes rating is compiled by Shook Research and awarded annually in April based on information from a 12 month period ending June of the prior year. Eligibility is based on quantitative factors and is not necessarily related to the quality of the investment advice.

For more information on third party rating methodologies, please visit www.ubs.com/us/en/designation-disclosures.

For the full list and further information, please visit: www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors.

