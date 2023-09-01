UBS Advisor Jeremy Keller named to Forbes America’s Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisor list

UBS today announced that Jeremy Keller, a Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor based in the firm’s in Las Vegas, Nevada office, has been named to the Forbes America’s Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisor list for 2023. Jeremy earned distinction as Nevada’s #1 Top Next-Gen Advisor and #35 in the nation.

"We are incredibly proud of the guidance and expertise that Jeremy brings to bear for his clients and their families,” said Weisner Perez, Las Vegas Market Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. "This achievement is another example of how he continues to set the bar for excellence, not only in the state of Nevada, but for the country as well.”

Jeremy specializes in providing high-net-worth individuals, families and corporate entities with holistic wealth management advice including liability management, estate planning, tax optimization and philanthropic strategies. In recognition of his success and achievements, Jeremy has also been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams lists for 2023.

Jeremy is a proud member of Montage Financial Group at UBS, a 25-person team with offices in Nevada, Colorado and Nebraska. Together, they focus on guiding generations of sophisticated families, senior executives and entrepreneurs through complex wealth challenges. Montage Financial Group at UBS was also recently named to the Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Teams list for 2023, as well as the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2023.

An Academic All American college scholarship athlete in golf, Jeremy earned his bachelor’s degree in both Finance and Marketing from California State University, Long Beach, as well as his MBA from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

