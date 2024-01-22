UBS advisor team Endurance Artist Management named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Endurance Artist Management, an advisor team in the firm’s Los Angeles, California office has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2024. This is the second consecutive year the team has been named to the list.

"I’m incredibly proud to see this talented team recognized once again, and I want to congratulate each of them on this terrific achievement,” said Lauren Gorsche, UBS Los Angeles Market Executive. "Achieving this recognition two years in a row is a testament to their unwavering commitment to serving clients with dedication, diligence, and sophistication.”

Led by Private Wealth Advisor David Schachter and Financial Advisors Dane Abbott and Tony De La Rosa, Endurance Artist Management serves a wide range of entrepreneurs and entertainment clients, including top artists, song writers, music producers, directors, showrunners, and executives in Hollywood. The team also provides business owners, founders and venture-backed growth companies with guidance and corporate advisory services from early stages through strategic exits, IPOs and beyond.

David Schachter also holds the UBS Athletes and Entertainers Consultant ("AEC”) designation. Advisors with the UBS AEC designation meet specific requirements, including depth of experience advising clients in the sports and entertainment industries and a commitment to serving athletes or entertainers in a way that meets them "where they are.” This select group of UBS advisors participate in an extensive training program, which covers complex needs unique to this client segment, such as atypical income streams and special financing circumstances. David has also previously been recognized as a Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor (2021, 2022, 2023).

The Endurance Artist Management team also includes Wealth Strategy Associate Peter Repar and Client Associate Alexander Chumas.

The Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list features more than 4,100 teams with cumulative assets of $5.1 trillion. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of quantitative and qualitative criteria, including telephone, virtual and in-person interviews.

For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/wealth-management-teams-best-in-state.

