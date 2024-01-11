UBS Advisor Team Montage Financial Group named a Top 100 Private Wealth Management Team by Forbes

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Montage Financial Group, an advisor team based in the firm’s Denver, Las Vegas and Lincoln offices, has been named to the Forbes America’s Top Wealth Management Teams Private Wealth list for 2023, ranking #37 in the nation.

"I am incredibly proud to see this team recognized again as one of the top private wealth teams in the country,” said Michael Gatewood, Market Executive, Chicago Wealth Management and Midwest Private Wealth Management at UBS. "Their collective commitment to providing clients with best-in-class service and advice, as well as their deep knowledge and expertise, make them leaders in the industry.”

Montage Financial Group at UBS has guided generations of sophisticated families, senior executives and entrepreneurs through complex wealth challenges. Together, they are passionate financial advocates who believe education and collaboration are key to building trusted, long-lasting relationships with clients. Montage Financial Group has also recently been named to the 2023 Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Teams list as well as the 2023 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list.

The second annual Forbes/Shook Top Wealth Management Teams Private Wealth list has 100 teams with cumulative assets of more than $1 trillion. Teams in the private wealth category are those that primarily focus on accounts with $10 million or higher, though minimums for related household accounts can and often are lower. Forbes’ list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank teams.

For the full list and further information, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-wealth-management-teams-private-wealth/.

