UBS Advisor Team Rimmel Mehaffey Pessy Wealth Consulting Group Named to Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Rimmel Mehaffey Pessy Wealth Consulting Group, an advisor team in the firm’s Pittsburgh, PA office, has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2024. This is the second consecutive year that the team has been ranked the top advisor team (#1) in Pennsylvania – West by Forbes.

"This recognition is not only a testament to the team’s combined talent, but also to their ability to collaborate and problem-solve, always putting the client first,” said William Cholawa, UBS Market Executive, Greater New England. "We’re proud of the team’s dedication, leadership, and excellence in helping each client pursue what matters most to them.”

Rimmel Mehaffey Pessy Wealth Consulting Group is led by Financial Advisors Jim Rimmel and Dan Pessy.

Jim Rimmel joined UBS in 1997. He focuses on high-net-worth individuals, business owners, retirement plans, asset allocation strategies and complex financial planning strategies. Jim holds the Series 7, 31, 63 and 65 securities licenses and his insurance license. He earned an M.B.A. with a concentration in strategic planning and finance from the University of Pittsburgh’s Katz Graduate School of Business. Jim graduated with a B.S. in business and a minor in history from Miami University, Oxford, OH. Jim is active in the local community, currently serving on the Board at Light of Life Rescue Mission and has previously served on boards of the Pittsburgh Symphony, Longue Vue Club, the Coalition for Christian Outreach and Beverly Heights Presbyterian Church. He lives in Mount Lebanon with his wife, has two grown daughters, and enjoys traveling with his family as well as playing golf.

Jim has received numerous industry accolades throughout his career, including being named to the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list (2009-2023), the Forbes America’s Top Wealth Advisors list (2022-2023), and the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list (2018-2023), among others.

Dan Pessy began his career at UBS in December 1999, joining the Rimmel Mehaffey Pessy Wealth Consulting Group in August 2000. Relying on more than 20 years of experience, Dan advises high-net worth individuals and business owners on wealth accumulation, preservation and transfer strategies. His focus on financial and retirement planning, asset allocation analysis, and investment manager selection provides his clients with a full-service and holistic approach to wealth management. Dan also advises qualified retirement plans on plan design and fund selection, working closely with employers to provide an important benefit to their employees.

Dan earned a B.S. in Finance and Investment Management from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA. He is actively involved with his alma mater, as well as the American Cancer Society and various youth sports. An avid golfer, Dan enjoys travel, golf course architecture and spending time with friends and family. He lives in Pittsburgh with his wife and two daughters.

Dan completed the UBS Wealth Advisor Program and is a Senior Portfolio Manager in the UBS Portfolio Management Program, enabling him to offer personalized, discretionary investment management to his clients. He has received several other industry accolades over the years, including being named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list (2019-2023).

The Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2024 is composed of more than 4,100 teams that collectively manage approximately $5.1 trillion in client assets. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of quantitative and qualitative data, including telephone, virtual, and in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, and assets under management.

For the full list and further information, visit www.forbes.com/lists/wealth-management-teams-best-in-state/.

