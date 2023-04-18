UBS Advisors Drew Freides and Michael Kanigher Named to the America’s Top Wealth Advisors and Best-In-State Wealth Advisors Lists by Forbes

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Drew Freides and Michael Kanigher, both Private Wealth Advisors and Managing Directors in the firm’s Los Angeles Private Wealth Management Market, have been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Forbes America’s Top Wealth Advisors lists for 2023. On the Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list, Drew ranked #1 and Michael ranked #7 in Los Angeles Private Wealth. On the America’s Top Wealth Advisors list, Drew rose to #9 and Michael rose to #80 nationally.

"I’m proud to see Drew and Mike recognized at the highest level both nationally and locally,” said Lauren Gorsche, UBS Los Angeles Market Executive, "Their dedication to clients and thoughtful approach embody what it means to be a top Private Wealth team, and we congratulate them on this terrific achievement.”

Drew and Michael are founding members of Mainsail Wealth Partners, one of the largest advisor teams at UBS. The team also includes Private Wealth Advisors Steven Westerman and Brendan Carroll, Financial Advisors Melanie Desma and Kate Freeman, and team associates Mark Thompson, Langdon Froomer, Nadine Babiuch, Lise Ly, Corinne Carroll, Gilberto Sanchez, Katherine Whitlock, Amanda Meraz and Qiqi Zhang.

Mainsail Wealth Partners is responsible for managing over $7 billion in invested client assets for ultra-high net worth individuals and families. Their clientele include senior executives at public and private companies and multigenerational families. "As our team continues to grow, we bring the full breadth of UBS to the families we work with” said Drew Freides. "Everything we do is in the pursuit of excellence for our clients and our business,” added Michael Kanigher.

The team delivers a "multi-family office approach,” providing comprehensive wealth management solution, which incorporates liability management, estate planning, tax optimization and philanthropic strategies into their investment advice. They also support families as they navigate complex multigenerational wealth dynamics and legacy planning.

This is Drew and Michael’s eighth consecutive year making the Forbes America’s Top Wealth Advisors list (2016 – 2023) and their sixth consecutive year making the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list (2018 – 2023).

The 2023 Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of over 7,000 Advisors across the country, collectively managing nearly $11 trillion in client assets. The 250 financial professionals on the 2023 Forbes/SHOOK Top Wealth Advisors collectively manage nearly $1.3 trillion in assets. The rankings, developed by SHOOK Research, are based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative measures including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records, and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full 2023 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list and further information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/.

For the full 2023 Forbes America’s Top Wealth Advisors list and further information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-wealth-advisors/.

