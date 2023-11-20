UBS Financial Advisor Team Mainsail Wealth Partners Named to the Forbes Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams List

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Mainsail Wealth Partners, an advisor team in the firm’s Los Angeles Private Wealth office has been named to the Forbes America’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams list for 2023, ranking #7 in the nation.

"I’m incredibly proud to see this team recognized as one of the top 10 financial advisor teams in the country,” said Lauren Gorsche, UBS Los Angeles Market Executive. "Their dedication to excellence on behalf of their clients is what makes them one of the best in the business.”

The team consists of Private Wealth Advisors Drew Freides, Michael Kanigher and Steven Westerman; Financial Advisors Melanie Desma, Kate Freeman and Brendan Carroll; and Team Associates Mark Thompson, Langdon Froomer, Nadine Babiuch, Lise Ly, Corinne Carroll, Gilberto Sanchez, Katherine Whitlock, Ariana Bateman, Amanda Meraz, Qiqi Zhang, and Aaron Berger.

Mainsail Wealth Partners is responsible for managing over $7 billion in invested client assets for ultra-high net worth individuals and families. Their clientele includes senior executives at public and private companies and multigenerational families.

The team provides comprehensive wealth management solutions, which incorporate liability management, estate planning, tax optimization and philanthropic strategies into their investment advice. They also support families as they navigate complex multigenerational wealth dynamics and legacy planning.

Mainsail Wealth Partners has also been recognized as a Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Team (2021 – 2023) and Forbes America’s Top Wealth Management Team (2022 – 2023).

The second annual Forbes/Shook Top Wealth Management Teams Private Wealth list includes 100 teams with cumulative assets of more than $1 trillion. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data.

