UBS Financial Advisors form $1.3 billion team in Hartford, CT

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced the formation of Stone Harbor Group, a new team of Financial Advisors in its Hartford, CT office. The nine-person team includes Financial Advisors Richard Cyphers, Gerald Dubey, Douglas Domian, Scott Mintz, David Sacharko and Sean Siana, as well as Client Service Associates Aranzazu Suarez, Jake Heyde and Christian Foxen. Together, the team oversees $1.3 billion in client assets and has more than 150 years of collective investment experience, spanning multiple generations.

"Our client base continues to evolve as does their needs, and this newly integrated team is well-positioned to meet those needs and provide an enhanced client experience,” said William Cholawa, UBS Greater New England Market Executive. "In coming together as one collaborative, complementary group, the team will be able to leverage the unique skills and talents of each advisor to continue to successfully deliver for their clients.”

Rick Cyphers helps families balance short and long-term financial goals by considering their objectives, liability requirements, risk tolerance and wealth transfer expectations. Prior to joining UBS in 2009, Rick was a Senior Advisor for Citi Family Office where he provided comprehensive wealth management services to private clients. He holds an M.B.A. from Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. An avid outdoorsman, Rick has hiked most of the Appalachian Trail, and splits time with his wife in Glastonbury, CT and Ludlow, VT.

Gerry Dubey delivers comprehensive wealth management, planning and wealth preservation strategies to private clients. Prior to joining UBS in 2009, he was a Senior Advisor at Citi Family Office where he advised clients on the complexities of significant wealth. A three-sport athlete at Tufts University, Gerry joined Burnham & Company in 1971 where he provided equity research to institutional clients throughout New England. He and his wife live in Chester, CT.

Doug Domian’s clients include families with multi-generational planning needs, corporate executives, business owners, and he has a strong passion for working with families who have children with Special Needs. Doug has the unique perspective of loving and raising his older daughter who is Intellectually Disabled, and he received specialized training for advising families with Special Needs at Merrill Lynch before joining UBS in 2013. Doug also earned the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designation, CRPC®. He enjoys spending his free time traveling with his family, golfing, and fishing.

Scott Mintz brings decades of experience, centered around providing tailored wealth management solutions for multi-generational families, individuals and institutions to the team. He offers personalized advice designed to meet the unique goals and objectives of his clients. Scott received his undergraduate degree from Suny Binghamton and his MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He and his wife are residents of West Simsbury, Connecticut and have two sons. In addition to his passion for the financial markets, he loves the outdoors and enjoys hiking, tennis, gardening and biking.

David Sacharko has over 20 years of wealth management experience. Prior to joining UBS in 2023, he was a Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch since 2004. David focuses on family wealth management and building strong client relationships based on trust and personalized service. He also holds his Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designation, CRPC®. David graduated in 2002 from Central Connecticut State University and currently resides in Burlington, CT with his wife and two children.

Sean Siana entered the financial services industry in 2012 with U.S. Trust (now part of Bank of America), and later was a Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch. Sean joined UBS in 2023 and focuses on providing clients with personalized wealth planning advice, including trust and estate planning services, investment, retirement and liquidity planning. He holds the Certified Financial Planner™ certification and graduated from Bryant University with a BSBA in Management, along with an MBA in Management from the Florida Institute of Technology. Sean lives in Glastonbury with his wife, son and two dogs.

