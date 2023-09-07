UBS Hires $700 Million Advisor Team in Manchester, NH

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Financial Advisors Heather Phillips and Ted Hardenbergh, of Phillips Hardenbergh Associates, have joined the firm. Combined, Heather and Ted have over 45 years of experience working in financial services and are responsible for managing more than $700 million in client assets.

Heather and Ted join UBS’s Northern New England Market, managed by Jad Dieterle, Patrick Henning and Jeff Houdlette, and will be located in the Manchester, New Hampshire office.

"We are thrilled to welcome Heather, Ted and their entire team to the firm,” said Jad Dieterle, Market Director for Northern New England at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Their combined talents, experience and expertise have for decades delivered the highest levels of client service, and we look forward to helping them grow at UBS.”

"Heather and Ted are skilled in navigating complex family dynamics, enabling them to provide clients with comprehensive advice and guidance regarding generational family wealth management,” said Patrick Henning, Associate Market Executive at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Their industry experience and dedication to clients will be incredibly valuable as we continue to focus on being the firm of choice for the industry’s most productive advisors.”

Heather began her career in the financial services industry in 1997. Prior to joining UBS, she served as a Wealth Management Advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management since 2006. Her primary focus has been helping families and individuals design and implement planning and investment strategies tailored to their unique circumstances.

Ted began his financial services career in 2003 when he joined Merrill Lynch’s Manchester office. His 20 years in the industry have been focused on helping solve complex client planning needs, investment analytics, and helping clients live their best, most meaningful lives.

Heather and Ted are also joined by team members Allison Riotto, Krissy Schaffer, Sue Moore and Meg Gould.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2023. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230907694277/en/