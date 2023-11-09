UBS hires $700 million financial advisor team in Manchester, NH

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that a four-person financial advisor team, The Hartigan Schehl Group, has joined the firm. The team is led by Financial Advisors Will Hartigan and Steve Schehl, and together, they’re responsible for managing more than $700 million in client assets. They join UBS’s Northern New England Market, managed by Jad Dieterle, Patrick Henning and Jeff Houdlette, and will be located in the Manchester, New Hampshire office.

"Will and Steve are pillars of their community and having them join the UBS team is real win,” said Jad Dieterle, Market Director for Northern New England at UBS Wealth Management USA. "For decades the team has been serving clients with their deep expertise and integrity, and we look forward to helping them grow at UBS.”

"Will and Steve bring a wealth of experience advising high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients on complex financial decisions and generational family wealth management,” said Patrick Henning, Associate Market Executive at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Their vast industry knowledge and extensive set of skills will be incredibly valuable as we continue to focus on being the firm of choice for clients and advisors across New England.”

Will Hartigan began his financial services career in 2012 when he joined Merrill Lynch’s Concord office. His 10 years in the industry have been focused on helping wealthy families navigate complex financial situations. Along with planning work for the team’s high net worth clients, Will’s primary responsibilities include leading all credit and structured lending initiatives.

Steve Schehl has 30 years of financial services experience, including working at UBS from 1999-2005. He focuses on providing clients with a tailored approach to financial planning by creating individually customized wealth management strategies centered around the accumulation, preservation and transfer of wealth. Prior to entering the financial services industry in 1993, Steve was a U.S. Marine Corps Helicopter Pilot serving from 1981-1993 in various overseas and U.S. stations.

Will and Steve are also joined by team members Andrea Michelon and Nora Dube, who both join UBS as Client Service Associates.

