UBS Hires Eighteen-Person Advisor Team in Columbia, SC

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that an 18-person advisor team, TCG & Associates, has joined the firm. They will join the UBS Mid Atlantic Wealth Management Market, managed by Ellen M. Pierce, and will be located in the firm’s new Columbia, SC office. A multigenerational team with nearly 200 years of combined experience, TCG & Associates is dedicated to serving high-net-worth families, business owners and corporate executives.

The team includes Financial Advisors Michael Velasco, Ladd G. Lumpkin, Larry "Shufy" Rowe, John F. McCabe, Brent D. Roof, Thomas Caskey, William Velasco and Paula Sabbagha.

"The TCG & Associates team is comprised of talented and experienced individuals, dedicated to providing their clients with best-in-class advice and service,” said Ellen M. Pierce, UBS Mid Atlantic Market Executive. "We believe we have the strongest platform for Financial Advisors, and with our suite of high-net-worth capabilities, these talented professionals will be able to deliver the full power of UBS to their clients. We are thrilled to welcome them to the team.”

Recognizing the growing demand for wealth management services in the local region, UBS has announced the opening of a new office location in Columbia, expanding the firm’s footprint across the Mid Atlantic Market. Market Director Katherine Schuba will oversee the new Columbia office, located at 1320 Main Street, in addition to the nearby Greenville, SC office.

"We are very excited to expand our presence in the region with the opening of a new office location in downtown Columbia,” Ellen added. "The investments in our team and local footprint reinforce our commitment to this important market and being the wealth manager of choice for clients and advisors.”

Within the firm’s Mid Atlantic Wealth Management Market, UBS also recently welcomed Financial Advisor Jason Mayer at the end of August. Jason is based in Charlotte, North Carolina and reports to Market Director Ronald Fleischman. With more than 23 years of industry experience, he focuses on providing comprehensive financial planning for business owners, individuals and families.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2023. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

1 Forbes, 2023 Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-next-gen-advisors/?sh=490931365fc3

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230908970645/en/