UBS hires five-person advisor team in Greenwich, CT

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that a five-person team, The Coutant Group, has joined the firm. The team is led by Financial Advisors Kevin Coutant and Keith Coutant, who bring nearly 50 years of combined industry experience. Together, they are responsible for managing $700 million in client assets for high-net-worth individuals and families.

Kevin and Keith are joined by Senior Wealth Strategy Associates Meredith Mitchell Smith and Kristen Quick, and Client Service Associate Henry Hamilton. They join the UBS Soundview Wealth Management Market, led by Mara Glassel, and will be based in the firm’s Greenwich, CT office, managed by Erin McDonald.

"On behalf of UBS, we’re excited to welcome Kevin, Keith and their entire team to the firm,” said Mara Glassel, Soundview Market Executive at UBS Wealth Management. "Their industry experience and dedication to their clients will be a great addition to our business, and we look forward to having them help us continue to expand our client offering in this key market.”

"We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining the most talented financial advisors in the industry,” said Erin McDonald, Market Director at UBS Wealth Management. "We believe we have the strongest platform for Financial Advisors in the Americas, and with our suite of High Net Worth capabilities, advisors like Kevin and Keith will be able to deliver the full power of UBS to their clients.”

Kevin and Keith join UBS from Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, where they spent the past 24 and 21 years, respectively. They both attained the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor® designation through The College for Financial Planning Institutes Corp. Kevin is a graduate of Roanoke College and Keith a graduate of Wittenberg University.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2023. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230921399023/en/