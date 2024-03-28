UBS Hires Three-Person Financial Advisor Team in Birmingham, MI

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that a three-person team, The Bucher Group, has joined the firm in Birmingham, Michigan. The father-son team is led by Financial Advisor Matthew J. Bucher and includes Financial Advisor Matthew M. Bucher, as well as Client Service Associate Christina Lynn Propst. Together, they focus on providing tailored investment strategies and comprehensive wealth management advice for high-net-worth individuals and families.

"On behalf of UBS, we’re excited to welcome The Bucher Group to the firm,” said Geoffrey Centner, Market Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. "The team’s industry experience and dedication to their clients will be a great addition to our business, and we look forward to having them help us continue to expand our client offering in this key market.”

"We’re proud to welcome The Bucher Group to UBS,” said Jon Ramey, Ohio Indy Michigan Market Executive at UBS Wealth Management USA. "With our global resources and comprehensive suite of capabilities, I’m confident that they are well-positioned to deliver the highest level of personalized service and advice to their clients.”

Matthew J. Bucher has more than 40 years of investment management experience centered on meeting the investment objectives and wealth management needs of ultra-affluent clients. He has particular knowledge in the markets, including equities, fixed income, and alternative investments. Matthew began his career with Merrill in 1983, and most recently was responsible for directing his team’s investment management offerings and developing customized investment strategies for clients, based upon their risk tolerance, asset mix, cash flow needs, and time horizons. Matthew holds the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor™ (CRPC™) designation and a B.A. in Business from Michigan State University.

Matthew M. Bucher has more than eight years of investment management experience and focuses on delivering a comprehensive approach to managing wealth that begins with listening to a client’s needs and helping to ensure every strategy is grounded in understanding what each client wants to achieve. He also joins UBS from Merrill. Matthew holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) designation and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Michigan State University.

Christina Lynn Propst joins UBS as a Client Service Associate. She has extensive experience in cultivating and maintaining client relationships, centered around delivering superb client service. Prior to UBS, Christy spent the past 17 years with Merrill. She earned her bachelor’s degree in human resources and development from Oakland University.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 5.5 trillion dollars of invested assets as per second quarter 2023. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2024. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240328387245/en/