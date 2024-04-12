UBS Private Wealth Management hires Regina Bronson and Alex Gitomer in New York City

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that Regina Bronson and Alex Gitomer will be joining the firm as Managing Directors and Private Wealth Advisors in New York City. Regina and Alex will also be joined by Senior Wealth Strategy Associates Christina Brown and Hilary Stock.

At the conclusion of their respective notice periods, the team will join the UBS Manhattan Market and will be located in the firm’s 1285 Avenue of the Americas Private Wealth Management office, which is led by Managing Director Kellie Brady. They will report to Market Director Thomas Conigatti.

"Regina and Alex are talented advisors that have decades of combined experience advising ultra-high-net-worth clients on the complexities of maintaining and growing wealth through generations,” said Tom Conigatti, Market Director at UBS Private Wealth Management. "Their dedication to client success and focus on providing personalized service will be additive to our business, and we look forward to welcoming their team to the firm.”

"Regina and Alex have a strong commitment to providing tailored advice and guidance that addresses every aspect of their clients’ financial lives,” said Kellie Brady, the Managing Director of the 1285 Avenue of the Americas Private Wealth Management business. "Leveraging the full range of our resources and capabilities worldwide, I am confident that they will be able to provide clients with customized strategies and bespoke long-term plans that reflect the goals that matter most to them.”

Regina Bronson has comprehensive experience advising ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, not-for-profit organizations and family offices across investment management, trust and estate structuring, philanthropy and lending. Regina spent the past 10 years at Goldman Sachs as a Private Wealth Advisor. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, she was a Senior Banker at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, managing some of the most strategic client relationships at the firm. Previously, Regina ran Strategic Relationship Management for Bank of America, in which her team advised investment banking clients going through corporate transactions on private wealth management issues triggered by their corporate deals. She began her career at Goldman Sachs, where she spent nine years, first as an Associate in Mergers & Acquisitions then in Private Wealth Management, where she ran Strategic Relationship Management.

Regina earned a JD, cum laude, from Harvard Law School, and is admitted to the New York Bar Association. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University and was a member of the academic honor society Phi Beta Kappa. Regina is a board member of The Bronx Science Alumni Foundation.

Alex Gitomer provides customized investment advice and comprehensive wealth management solutions to ultra-high-net-worth families, not-for-profit organizations and certain institutional clients. Alex spent the past 10 years at Goldman Sachs. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Alex spent five years as a Senior Investment Specialist in the Financial Sponsors Group at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, where he advised private equity firm founders and other strategic clients. He also held roles at J.P. Morgan in Investment Strategy, directly supporting the Chief Investment Officer and Global Head of Portfolio Construction.

Alex graduated from Cornell University with a bachelor’s degree in Operations Research and Industrial Engineering (ORIE). He is also a member of Cornell's ORIE Advisory Council and is on the board of trustees of The Jewish Board of Family and Children's Services. Alex is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder and member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.

Christina Brown helps to provide ultra-high-net-worth families, not-for-profit organizations and family offices with customized investment management solutions, trust and estate planning and lending services. Christina spent the past four years with Goldman Sachs as a Financial Analyst and Business Development Professional in Private Wealth Management. She began her career in financial services with Goldman Sachs as a Summer Analyst in 2019. Christina graduated from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University with a bachelor’s degree in Finance and Marketing.

Hilary Stock works closely with the team’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals, not-for-profit organizations and family offices to provide comprehensive wealth management advice. She focuses on client service and managing the team's operations, including relationship onboarding, cash management, banking and lending capabilities as well as the implementation of client portfolios. Previously, Hilary spent nine years with Goldman Sachs and was most recently a Vice President in Private Wealth Management. Hilary earned a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 5.5 trillion dollars of invested assets as per second quarter 2023. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2024. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. For press use only.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240412707699/en/