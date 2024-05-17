UBS Provides a Reminder Around the Upcoming Maturity of the UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETNs

UBS AG provided a reminder today regarding the upcoming maturity of the UBS-issued UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETNs due June 19, 2024 (the "ETNs”), as set forth in the following table.

Table-1

ETN Ticker ETN Name and Prospectus Supplement [1] CUSIP Maturity Date FBGX UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN due June 19, 2024[2] 902677780 06/20/2024* * The originally scheduled Maturity Date of June 19, 2024 is expected to be adjusted to June 20, 2024 due to a non-Trading Day on June 19, 2024 as described in the prospectus supplements.

[1] The table above provides a hyperlink to the relevant prospectus and supplements thereto for the ETNs. The ETNs are part of the UBS AG’s Medium Term Notes, Series A, on which UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG are co-obligors. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the relevant prospectus supplement (including, as applicable, any product supplement and pricing supplement (each such supplement, a "prospectus supplement”)) for the ETNs.

[2] The prospectus addendum with a link to the updated base prospectus can be accessed here.

On the Maturity Date of the ETNs, investors holding the ETNs will receive the Payment at Maturity, which will be calculated as specified in the prospectus supplements. We expect that the last day of trading for the ETNs will be June 18, 2024.

Additional details regarding the measurement periods are included in Table-2 below.

Table-2

ETN Ticker Final Measurement Period Final Measurement Period Start Date Final Measurement Period End Date Maturity Date FBGX 5 Trading Days 06/10/2024* 06/14/2024* 06/20/2024* *Subject to adjustment as described in the prospectus supplements. The originally scheduled Maturity Date of June 19, 2024 is expected to be adjusted to June 20, 2024 due to a non-Trading Day on June 19, 2024.

UBS AG had previously announced on January 7, 2022 that it would cap the maximum number of ETNs outstanding at any time to 245,000. At that time, UBS AG expected that its affiliate, UBS Securities LLC, may continue to sell the ETNs that UBS AG had previously issued or that UBS Securities LLC may acquire in the future, subject to the maximum number of the ETNs outstanding as specified previously. UBS AG expected that the ETNs would continue to trade on the NYSE Arca and that its affiliate, UBS Securities LLC, may continue to make markets in the ETNs. UBS AG currently expects to continue to cap the maximum number of ETNs until the Maturity Date.

As disclosed in more detail in the prospectus supplements for the ETNs, the market value of the ETNs may be influenced by, among other things, supply and demand for the ETNs. It is possible that the discontinuance of further issuances of the ETNs by UBS AG may influence the market value of the ETNs. The suspension of new issuances of the ETNs could affect the liquidity of the market for the ETNs, potentially leading to insufficient supply and causing the ETNs to trade at a premium above their closing or intraday indicative value. Any such premium may subsequently decrease at any time and for any reason without warning, resulting in financial loss to sellers who paid this premium when they acquired their ETNs. In addition, on the Maturity Date, holders will receive the Payment at Maturity as described in the prospectus supplements but will not receive any premium thereto. Accordingly, investors who purchase the ETNs at any time prior to the Maturity Date for an amount that is greater than the Payment at Maturity (including paying any premium to the indicative value of the ETNs) will suffer a loss on their investment if they hold their ETNs until the Maturity Date.

If investors elect to redeem any such ETNs, any redemption will be at the redemption value set forth in the prospectus supplements and will not include any premium above that value. Investors should always consult their financial advisors and compare the intraday indicative value of the ETNs with the ETNs’ then-prevailing market price before purchasing or selling any such ETNs, especially notes with premium characteristics. The prospectus supplement for the ETNs can be accessed by clicking on the name of the ETN in Table-1 above as well as on the SEC's website at sec.gov.

This announcement does not affect the terms of the outstanding ETNs, including the right of holders to require UBS AG to redeem their ETNs on the terms and at the redemption price set forth in the prospectus supplements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any sale of these ETNs in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements” that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. These statements could contain words such as "possible,” "intend,” "will,” "may,” "intends,” "would,” "if,” "expect,” "potentially” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, including those relating to UBS AG’s plans for the ETNs, are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. While these forward-looking statements represent UBS’s judgments, expectations and objectives concerning the matters described, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including whether UBS AG will actually complete the redemption of the ETNs, could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from UBS’s expectations. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect the ETNs please refer to the "Risk Factors" in the prospectus supplements relating to the ETNs referenced in Table-1. UBS is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About UBS ETNs

UBS ETNs are senior unsecured notes issued by UBS AG, are traded on NYSE Arca, and can be bought and sold through a broker or financial advisor. An investment in UBS ETNs is subject to a number of risks, including the risk of loss of some or all of the investor’s principal, and is subject to the creditworthiness of UBS AG. Investors are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the UBS ETNs. Prior to making an investment in the UBS ETNs, investors should take into account whether or not the market price is tracking the intraday indicative value of the UBS ETNs. We urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under "Risk Factors” in the applicable prospectus supplement for the UBS ETN.

UBS AG has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and supplements thereto) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the offerings of securities to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, along with the applicable prospectus supplement to understand fully the terms of the ETNs and other considerations that are important in making a decision about investing in the ETNs. The applicable offering document for the ETNs may be obtained by clicking on the name of the ETNs in Table-2 above. You may also get these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The securities related to the offerings are not deposit liabilities and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency of the United States, Switzerland or any other jurisdiction.

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 5.5 trillion dollars of invested assets as per second quarter 2023. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 countries around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

1 Individual investors should instruct their broker/advisor/custodian to call us or should call together with their broker/advisor/custodian.

