UBS’s Drew Freides and Michael Kanigher Named to Forbes Best-in-State and Top Wealth Advisors lists

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Drew Freides and Michael Kanigher, Private Wealth Advisors and Managing Directors in the firm’s Los Angeles Private Wealth Management Market, have been named to the Forbes America’s Top Wealth Advisors and Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors lists for 2024. Drew ranked in the top 10 advisors nationally and #1 in the Los Angeles Private Wealth category. Michael ranked #8 in Los Angeles Private Wealth and rose to #78 nationally.

"It is an incredible accomplishment to be recognized at both a national and local level, and this achievement speaks to the caliber of advice and thoughtful guidance Drew and Michael provide to their clients,” said Lauren Gorsche, UBS Los Angeles Market Executive.

Together with their team, Mainsail Wealth Partners, Drew and Michael are responsible for managing over $8 billion in invested client assets for ultra-high net worth individuals and families. Their clientele includes senior executives at public and private companies and multigenerational families. "Our goal is to provide our clients with what we feel is access to the best platform with the widest array of global resources and intellectual capital of a global firm,” said Drew Freides. "Everything we do is in the pursuit of excellence for our clients and our business,” added Michael Kanigher.

The team delivers a "multi-family office approach,” providing comprehensive wealth management solutions, which incorporate liability management, estate planning, tax optimization and philanthropic strategies into their investment advice. They also support families as they navigate complex multigenerational wealth dynamics and legacy planning.

Mainsail Wealth Partners consists of Private Wealth Advisors Drew Freides, Michael Kanigher and Steven Westerman; Financial Advisors Brendan Carroll, Kate Freeman, Melanie Desma, and Langdon Froomer; and Team Associates Mark Thompson, Nadine Azzam, Lise Ly, Corinne Carroll, Gilbert Sanchez, Ariana Bateman, Amanda Meraz, Qiqi Zhang, and Aaron Berger.

This is Drew and Michael’s ninth consecutive year making the Forbes America’s Top Wealth Advisors list (2016 – 2024) and their seventh consecutive year making the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list (2018 – 2024). Drew has ranked #1 in the Los Angeles Private Wealth category of the Forbes Best-in-State list for the past three years.

The 2024 Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of over 8,500 Advisors across the country, collectively managing more than more than $13.5 trillion in client assets. The 250 financial professionals on the 2024 Forbes/SHOOK Top Wealth Advisors list collectively manage nearly $1.5 trillion in assets. The rankings, developed by SHOOK Research, are based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative measures including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records, and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full 2024 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list and further information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/.

For the full 2024 Forbes America’s Top Wealth Advisors list and further information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-wealth-advisors/.

