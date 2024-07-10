UDR, Inc. Named 2024 Top Workplaces Industry Winner

UDR, Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust and GRESB Sector Leader for its sustainability leadership, announced today that it has earned the distinction of being a 2024 Top Workplaces winner in the Real Estate Industry. Additional details about how UDR builds a great workplace culture are available on the Company’s page of the Top Workplaces website at https://topworkplaces.com/company/udr/.

"We are honored that UDR has earned the Top Workplaces distinction, which reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering an innovative and adaptive culture,” said Tom Toomey, UDR’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This achievement is a testament to our talented associates and Human Resources team who have built an engaging employee experience and workplace where dynamic and driven associates can grow and thrive.”

Top Workplaces is administered by Energage, a purpose-driven organization built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations. Winners are celebrated as organizations that have built people-first workplace cultures within their sector and are considered to be an employer of choice as determined by associate feedback gathered through anonymous, third-party surveys that measure several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and engagement.

"In today’s market, leaders must ensure they are allowing employees to have a voice and be heard,” said Eric Rubino, Energage’s Chief Executive Officer. "Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies because it comes authentically from their employees.”

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2024, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 60,124 apartment homes including 311 homes under development. For over 52 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

