09.07.2024 22:15:00
UDR Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call
UDR, Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 after the market closes. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be open to the public.
During the conference call, company officers will review second quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts. All other participants will have listen-only capability.
To participate in the webcast:
Please go to UDR’s website at ir.udr.com at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay will also be available on UDR's website.
To participate in the live telephone conference call, please dial one of the following numbers at least five minutes prior to the start time:
Domestic: 1-877-423-9813
International: 1-201-689-8573
To access a playback of the conference call through August 31, 2024, please use the following details:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13747589
The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available immediately following the earnings release to the wire services on July 30, 2024 at UDR’s investor relations website at ir.udr.com.
About UDR, Inc.
UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2024, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 60,124 apartment homes including 311 homes under development. For over 52 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.
