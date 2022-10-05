UDR Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

UDR, Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust that was named the GRESB Global Sector Leader as the #1 ESG performer across all listed Residential companies, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 after the market closes. A conference call will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be open to the public.

During the conference call, company officers will review third quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts. All other participants will have listen-only capability.

To participate in the webcast:

The webcast of the Company’s third quarter 2022 conference call will be available on UDR's website at ir.udr.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 30 days on UDR's website.

To participate in the telephone conference call:

Domestic: 1-877-423-9813

International: 1-201-689-8573

Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the start time.

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Passcode: 13733468

The playback can be accessed through November 27, 2022.

The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available immediately following the earnings release to the wire services on October 26, 2022 at UDR’s investor relations website at ir.udr.com.

