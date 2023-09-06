UDR to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference

UDR, Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust and GRESB 5 Star rated company for its sustainability leadership, announced today that the Company will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference being held at the Westin New York Times Square on September 12-13, 2023. The UDR Executive Team will host a roundtable discussion on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 1:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Company’s roundtable discussion will be made available as a webcast which can be accessed at https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/realestate2023/idW84y19.cfm as well as in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.udr.com. A replay of the roundtable will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website. A copy of materials provided by the Company at the conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, under "Presentations & Webcasts.”

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,412 apartment homes including 415 homes under development. For over 51 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

