UDR to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2024 Global Real Estate Conference

UDR, Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, announced today that the Company will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2024 Global Real Estate Conference being held at the Bank of America Tower at One Bryant Park in New York City on September 10-12, 2024. The UDR Executive Team will host a roundtable discussion on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Company’s roundtable discussion will be made available as a webcast which can be accessed at https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/realestate2024/idZ820Jk.cfm as well as in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.udr.com. A replay of the roundtable will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website. A copy of materials provided by the Company at the conference was recently published and is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, under "Presentations & Webcasts.”

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2024, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 60,126 apartment homes. For over 52 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

