ÜBERSICHT/Emissionskalender Bund 2026 -2-

04.05.2026 Bubill 9 M Aufstockung 3.000 17.02.2027 DE000BU0E386

11.05.2026 Bubill 6 M Aufstockung 2.000 18.11.2026 DE000BU0E352

11.05.2026 Bubill 12 M Neuemission 3.000 12.05.2027 DE000BU0E410

18.05.2026 Bubill 5 M Aufstockung 2.000 14.10.2026 DE000BU0E345

18.05.2026 Bubill 11 M Aufstockung 2.000 14.04.2027 DE000BU0E402

01.06.2026 Bubill 3 M Aufstockung 2.000 16.09.2026 DE000BU0E337

01.06.2026 Bubill 9 M Aufstockung 3.000 17.03.2027 DE000BU0E394

08.06.2026 Bubill 5 M Aufstockung 2.000 18.11.2026 DE000BU0E352

08.06.2026 Bubill 11 M Aufstockung 2.000 12.05.2027 DE000BU0E410

15.06.2026 Bubill 6 M Aufstockung 2.000 09.12.2026 DE000BU0E378

15.06.2026 Bubill 12 M Neuemission 3.000 16.06.2027 DE000BU0E428

Summe 2. Quartal 37.000

06.07.2026 Bubill 3 M Aufstockung 2.000 14.10.2026 DE000BU0E345

06.07.2026 Bubill 9 M Aufstockung 3.000 14.04.2027 DE000BU0E402

13.07.2026 Bubill 6 M Aufstockung 3.000 13.01.2027 DE000BU0E360

13.07.2026 Bubill 12 M Neuemission 3.000 14.07.2027 DE000BU0E436

20.07.2026 Bubill 5 M Aufstockung 2.000 09.12.2026 DE000BU0E378

20.07.2026 Bubill 11 M Aufstockung 2.000 16.06.2027 DE000BU0E428

10.08.2026 Bubill 3 M Aufstockung 2.000 18.11.2026 DE000BU0E352

10.08.2026 Bubill 9 M Aufstockung 3.000 12.05.2027 DE000BU0E410

17.08.2026 Bubill 6 M Aufstockung 3.000 17.02.2027 DE000BU0E386

17.08.2026 Bubill 12 M Neuemission 3.000 18.08.2027 DE000BU0E444

24.08.2026 Bubill 5 M Aufstockung 3.000 13.01.2027 DE000BU0E360

24.08.2026 Bubill 11 M Aufstockung 2.000 14.07.2027 DE000BU0E436

07.09.2026 Bubill 3 M Aufstockung 2.000 09.12.2026 DE000BU0E378

07.09.2026 Bubill 9 M Aufstockung 3.000 16.06.2027 DE000BU0E428

14.09.2026 Bubill 6 M Aufstockung 3.000 17.03.2027 DE000BU0E394

14.09.2026 Bubill 12 M Neuemission 3.000 15.09.2027 DE000BU0E451

21.09.2026 Bubill 5 M Aufstockung 3.000 17.02.2027 DE000BU0E386

21.09.2026 Bubill 11 M Aufstockung 2.000 18.08.2027 DE000BU0E444

Summe 3. Quartal 47.000

05.10.2026 Bubill 3 M Aufstockung 3.000 13.01.2027 DE000BU0E360

05.10.2026 Bubill 9 M Aufstockung 3.000 14.07.2027 DE000BU0E436

12.10.2026 Bubill 6 M Aufstockung 3.000 14.04.2027 DE000BU0E402

12.10.2026 Bubill 12 M Neuemission 3.000 12.10.2027 DE000BU0E469

19.10.2026 Bubill 5 M Aufstockung 3.000 17.03.2027 DE000BU0E394

19.10.2026 Bubill 11 M Aufstockung 2.000 15.09.2027 DE000BU0E451

02.11.2026 Bubill 3 M Aufstockung 3.000 17.02.2027 DE000BU0E386

02.11.2026 Bubill 9 M Aufstockung 3.000 18.08.2027 DE000BU0E444

09.11.2026 Bubill 5 M Aufstockung 3.000 14.04.2027 DE000BU0E402

09.11.2026 Bubill 11 M Aufstockung 2.000 12.10.2027 DE000BU0E469

16.11.2026 Bubill 6 M Aufstockung 3.000 12.05.2027 DE000BU0E410

16.11.2026 Bubill 12 M Neuemission 3.000 16.11.2027 DE000BU0E477

23.11.2026 Bubill 3 M Aufstockung 3.000 17.03.2027 DE000BU0E394

23.11.2026 Bubill 9 M Aufstockung 3.000 15.09.2027 DE000BU0E451

30.11.2026 Bubill 5 M Aufstockung 3.000 12.05.2027 DE000BU0E410

30.11.2026 Bubill 11 M Aufstockung 2.000 16.11.2027 DE000BU0E477

07.12.2026 Bubill 6 M Aufstockung 2.000 16.06.2027 DE000BU0E428

Summe 4. Quartal 47.000



