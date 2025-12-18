|
18.12.2025 11:56:51
ÜBERSICHT/Emissionskalender Bund 2026 -2-
04.05.2026 Bubill 9 M Aufstockung 3.000 17.02.2027 DE000BU0E386
11.05.2026 Bubill 6 M Aufstockung 2.000 18.11.2026 DE000BU0E352
11.05.2026 Bubill 12 M Neuemission 3.000 12.05.2027 DE000BU0E410
18.05.2026 Bubill 5 M Aufstockung 2.000 14.10.2026 DE000BU0E345
18.05.2026 Bubill 11 M Aufstockung 2.000 14.04.2027 DE000BU0E402
01.06.2026 Bubill 3 M Aufstockung 2.000 16.09.2026 DE000BU0E337
01.06.2026 Bubill 9 M Aufstockung 3.000 17.03.2027 DE000BU0E394
08.06.2026 Bubill 5 M Aufstockung 2.000 18.11.2026 DE000BU0E352
08.06.2026 Bubill 11 M Aufstockung 2.000 12.05.2027 DE000BU0E410
15.06.2026 Bubill 6 M Aufstockung 2.000 09.12.2026 DE000BU0E378
15.06.2026 Bubill 12 M Neuemission 3.000 16.06.2027 DE000BU0E428
Summe 2. Quartal 37.000
06.07.2026 Bubill 3 M Aufstockung 2.000 14.10.2026 DE000BU0E345
06.07.2026 Bubill 9 M Aufstockung 3.000 14.04.2027 DE000BU0E402
13.07.2026 Bubill 6 M Aufstockung 3.000 13.01.2027 DE000BU0E360
13.07.2026 Bubill 12 M Neuemission 3.000 14.07.2027 DE000BU0E436
20.07.2026 Bubill 5 M Aufstockung 2.000 09.12.2026 DE000BU0E378
20.07.2026 Bubill 11 M Aufstockung 2.000 16.06.2027 DE000BU0E428
10.08.2026 Bubill 3 M Aufstockung 2.000 18.11.2026 DE000BU0E352
10.08.2026 Bubill 9 M Aufstockung 3.000 12.05.2027 DE000BU0E410
17.08.2026 Bubill 6 M Aufstockung 3.000 17.02.2027 DE000BU0E386
17.08.2026 Bubill 12 M Neuemission 3.000 18.08.2027 DE000BU0E444
24.08.2026 Bubill 5 M Aufstockung 3.000 13.01.2027 DE000BU0E360
24.08.2026 Bubill 11 M Aufstockung 2.000 14.07.2027 DE000BU0E436
07.09.2026 Bubill 3 M Aufstockung 2.000 09.12.2026 DE000BU0E378
07.09.2026 Bubill 9 M Aufstockung 3.000 16.06.2027 DE000BU0E428
14.09.2026 Bubill 6 M Aufstockung 3.000 17.03.2027 DE000BU0E394
14.09.2026 Bubill 12 M Neuemission 3.000 15.09.2027 DE000BU0E451
21.09.2026 Bubill 5 M Aufstockung 3.000 17.02.2027 DE000BU0E386
21.09.2026 Bubill 11 M Aufstockung 2.000 18.08.2027 DE000BU0E444
Summe 3. Quartal 47.000
05.10.2026 Bubill 3 M Aufstockung 3.000 13.01.2027 DE000BU0E360
05.10.2026 Bubill 9 M Aufstockung 3.000 14.07.2027 DE000BU0E436
12.10.2026 Bubill 6 M Aufstockung 3.000 14.04.2027 DE000BU0E402
12.10.2026 Bubill 12 M Neuemission 3.000 12.10.2027 DE000BU0E469
19.10.2026 Bubill 5 M Aufstockung 3.000 17.03.2027 DE000BU0E394
19.10.2026 Bubill 11 M Aufstockung 2.000 15.09.2027 DE000BU0E451
02.11.2026 Bubill 3 M Aufstockung 3.000 17.02.2027 DE000BU0E386
02.11.2026 Bubill 9 M Aufstockung 3.000 18.08.2027 DE000BU0E444
09.11.2026 Bubill 5 M Aufstockung 3.000 14.04.2027 DE000BU0E402
09.11.2026 Bubill 11 M Aufstockung 2.000 12.10.2027 DE000BU0E469
16.11.2026 Bubill 6 M Aufstockung 3.000 12.05.2027 DE000BU0E410
16.11.2026 Bubill 12 M Neuemission 3.000 16.11.2027 DE000BU0E477
23.11.2026 Bubill 3 M Aufstockung 3.000 17.03.2027 DE000BU0E394
23.11.2026 Bubill 9 M Aufstockung 3.000 15.09.2027 DE000BU0E451
30.11.2026 Bubill 5 M Aufstockung 3.000 12.05.2027 DE000BU0E410
30.11.2026 Bubill 11 M Aufstockung 2.000 16.11.2027 DE000BU0E477
07.12.2026 Bubill 6 M Aufstockung 2.000 16.06.2027 DE000BU0E428
Summe 4. Quartal 47.000
===
Kontakt zum Autor: maerkte.de@dowjones.com
DJG/flf/ros
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 18, 2025 05:57 ET (10:57 GMT)
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!