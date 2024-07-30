30.07.2024 13:32:28

UFP Industries, Inc. Q2 Profit Declines, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $125.930 million, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $150.761 million, or $2.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.0% to $1.901 billion from $2.043 billion last year.

UFP Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $125.930 Mln. vs. $150.761 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.05 vs. $2.36 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.901 Bln vs. $2.043 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Universal Forest Products IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Universal Forest Products IncShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX gibt nach -- DAX fällt -- Asiens Märkte im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert tief im Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost geben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen