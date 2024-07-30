|
30.07.2024 13:32:28
UFP Industries, Inc. Q2 Profit Declines, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $125.930 million, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $150.761 million, or $2.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.0% to $1.901 billion from $2.043 billion last year.
UFP Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $125.930 Mln. vs. $150.761 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.05 vs. $2.36 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.901 Bln vs. $2.043 Bln last year.
