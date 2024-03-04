UiPath Announces Investments in Saudi Arabia, Including First Saudi School of Automation and New Office Location in Riyadh

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, today announced at LEAP 2024 its commitment to supporting digital transformation and workforce upskilling via modern AI and automation technologies in Saudi Arabia with new investments in the Kingdom. The UiPath Business Automation Platform connects people, technology, and processes in one integrated platform to further human achievement, advance innovation, and create more efficient ways of working.

"AI and automation can help unlock our nearly limitless potential as humans. UiPath strives to accelerate human achievement by creating the tools that allow people to see new possibilities, think bigger, and achieve more—for better workplaces and a better world,” said Rob Enslin, Chief Executive Officer at UiPath. "Automation isn't just about efficiency, it's about opening resources to tackle head on some of society’s biggest challenges like climate change, healthcare access, and sustainability. In strengthening our presence in the Kingdom and launching the Saudi School of Automation, UiPath is demonstrating its commitment to Saudi Arabia by supporting digital transformation and enabling the next era of human achievement, augmented by AI and automation.”

With AI taking on increasing strategic importance in Saudi Arabia, UiPath is exhibiting its leading innovations that bring the transformative force of AI to life in businesses in Hall 2A at LEAP, taking place at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, Malham. At its exhibition booth, UiPath will demonstrate its AI-powered automation solutions, including Document Understanding, available in English and Arabic; the award-winning Clipboard AI; and UiPath Autopilot™.

UiPath AI and automation solutions can help government organizations and consumer businesses in Saudi Arabia achieve digital transformation while improving employee and customer experiences. Many Saudi government organizations, including the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Saudi Ministry of Tourism, Saudi Telecom Company, Saudi Electricity Company, and Riyadh Air, are using UiPath to accelerate business outcomes with AI and automation.

UiPath announces opening of Saudi Arabia Office

At LEAP, UiPath also announced the opening of its first office location in the Kingdom. The office location in King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh is part of a strategic investment in Saudi Arabia, which also includes investments in technology and personnel. As part of its investment, UiPath is committing that 90% of hires at the office will be Saudi Arabian nationals.

UiPath launches Saudi School of Automation

In partnership with the Saudi Digital Academy, UiPath announced it is launching its first Saudi School of Automation, a program designed to accelerate the advancement of the Kingdom’s future workforce with best-in-class training on AI and automation. The three-month customized, intensive curriculum, created and facilitated by UiPath experts, will build automation developer skills for an initial cohort of young Saudi professionals. The School of Automation will teach automation fundamentals through advanced development, solution architecture, and testing techniques and will culminate in a professional certificate for graduates as they enter the digital economy. Additional cohorts are planned as demand for AI and automation skills grows worldwide.

"We are proud to partner with UiPath to develop the next generation of Saudi talent. This academy will provide us with a pipeline of highly skilled individuals who are ready to contribute to our success,” said Ibrahem AlNasser, Deputy Minister for Future Jobs and Capabilities, Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

UiPath Business Automation Platform available in Saudi Arabia

The UiPath platform is available both in the cloud and as an on-premises solution. UiPath is actively engaging with local cloud entities in Saudi Arabia, adopting a strategic approach that encompasses both short-term objectives and long-term aspirations to bring the UiPath Automation Cloud™ to the Kingdom.

UiPath CEO to Deliver a Keynote Address at LEAP 2024

Chief Executive Officer Rob Enslin will deliver a keynote address at LEAP 2024, one of the world’s largest technology audiences that brings together leading global tech companies and some of its foremost thought leaders that are driving innovation and AI forward.

Enslin’s keynote, "Beyond the Machine: How AI Fuels Human Achievement,” will be held at 2:00 p.m. Arabia Standard Time on March 4, within DeepFest, LEAP’s dedicated AI stream held in partnership with the Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA). The 2024 edition of DeepFest will unveil Saudi government AI initiatives and the latest innovations from more than 120 companies in a series of sector-dedicated tracks, trainings, live demos, innovation sessions, and start-up pitches.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240304463590/en/