UiPath Offers End-to-End AI-Powered Business Automation Platform to Accelerate Digital Transformation for SAP® Customers

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company and a Premier Sponsor of SAP Sapphire & ASUG Annual Conference in Orlando, is making it easier than ever for customers to maximize their SAP® investments with the AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform. By integrating with enterprise vendor applications and custom applications across SAP and non-SAP solutions, UiPath accelerates digital transformation efforts, automates critical business operations, and eases migrations to SAP S/4HANA® reducing cost, time, and effort?.

Last month, UiPath announced it expanded its partnership with SAP to offer the UiPath Business Automation Platform to customers. The expanded partnership enables customers to execute business transformations, migrate critical business systems to the cloud, and augment existing business systems with the UiPath Platform and helps enterprises take advantage of a clean core with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud. The UiPath Platform is planned to be offered as a SAP-endorsed application and on the SAP Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.

For customers that want to drive strong return on investment for their SAP investments with the UiPath Platform, they can purchase directly from UiPath to:

Automate and Centralize Testing: UiPath Test Suite provides quality assurance for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and application testing to accelerate scaling through cross-enterprise collaboration and a consistent approach to create and deploy automations. It simplifies the user experience, accelerates test cycles, and streamlines SAP S/4HANA migrations. UiPath connectors also integrate seamlessly with an existing SAP ecosystem for a smoother development process and through the UiPath partner ecosystem, users have access to hundreds of prebuilt workflows specifically for SAP testing.

UiPath Test Suite provides quality assurance for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and application testing to accelerate scaling through cross-enterprise collaboration and a consistent approach to create and deploy automations. It simplifies the user experience, accelerates test cycles, and streamlines SAP S/4HANA migrations. UiPath connectors also integrate seamlessly with an existing SAP ecosystem for a smoother development process and through the UiPath partner ecosystem, users have access to hundreds of prebuilt workflows specifically for SAP testing. Unlock Seamless Test Prioritization with Heatmap and Change Impact Analysis for SAP: UiPath is introducing two new UiPath Test Suite features for seamless test prioritization: the Heatmap for SAP and Change Impact Analysis for SAP. With the Heatmap for SAP, users can leverage real-time process insights to uncover test automation and RPA testing opportunities based on their SAP system usage. Using Change Impact Analysis for SAP, users can scope testing around changes made in their SAP system through the power of impact analysis.

UiPath will demonstrate the capabilities of its AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combined with SAP applications, and speak at the following sessions at SAP Sapphire Orlando:

Accelerate Your SAP S/4HANA Migration Journey with UiPath: Orica scales their application testing and automation capabilities with the UiPath Platform to streamline their SAP S/4HANA migration efforts.

Orica scales their application testing and automation capabilities with the UiPath Platform to streamline their SAP S/4HANA migration efforts. Transforming SAP Processes with Automation at Applied Materials: Applied Materials has added the power of RPA automation to SAP processes to boost productivity and improve employee and customer experiences.

Applied Materials has added the power of RPA automation to SAP processes to boost productivity and improve employee and customer experiences. The Power of the UiPath Business Automation Platform for SAP Testing: EDF Renewables has automated 90% of their SAP testing in five months with UiPath Test Suite.

In addition to these sessions at SAP Sapphire Orlando, UiPath Co-CEO Rob Enslin will speak during keynote sessions at SAP Sapphire Barcelona and São Paulo.

Visit UiPath at SAP Sapphire Orlando, Barcelona, and São Paulo.

Supporting Quotes

Orica, one of the world’s largest mining and infrastructure solutions providers, is using UiPath Test Suite to enable successful upgrades of its SAP S/4HANA software. "As we scale our automation program and build complex automations that will accelerate our business, the ability to automate testing within the UiPath Business Automation Platform will be critical,” said Chris Crozier, Orica Chief Information Officer.

"Capitalizing on the momentum of SAP Build Process Automation (BPA), organizations have the potential for improved outcomes in combination with an SAP S/4HANA Cloud clean core,” said Jan Waals, SAP Chief Commercial Officer, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Building from our more than 30-year alliance with SAP, Deloitte is energized to now combine the impact of SAP with UiPath to unlock enterprise value chains.”

"EY is thrilled to have two alliances within our ecosystem announce a collaboration, which leverages the strength of the UiPath Automation Platform to help clients drive even more value from their SAP investment,” said Jay Persaud, EY Americas Vice Chair – Risk Management. "This collaboration builds upon the strong momentum of SAP Build Process Automation in the market, and helps to accelerate business transformation, enhance growth, advance innovation, and build future-focused business models.”

"UiPath and SAP are working to help clients and businesses across industries transform business processes, redefine the customer experience, and improve employee productivity,” said Dhruv Asher, Senior Vice President of Alliances and Business Development at UiPath. "Whether it’s through pre-migration support, or testing and development, UiPath can help accelerate digital transformation initiatives by allowing users to cut through the tangled weave of third-party apps, bring data to the forefront of the decision-making process, and provide an immediate positive impact on the business at any scale.”

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005321/en/