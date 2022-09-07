UiPath Partners with Snowflake to Launch Data Integration on the Data Cloud

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it has strengthened its partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, by launching a new bi-directional integration that will extend the value of automation across the enterprise. UiPath and Snowflake are enabling joint customers to design and build workflows based on 360-degree views of trusted and accessible data on Snowflake’s platform. By leveraging the Snowflake Data Cloud, UiPath robots can quickly connect data directly to business processes in the Data Cloud without using complex code, speeding up time to value.

Automation is helping organizations around the world become faster and more agile in the face of increased demand and rapidly changing environments. The UiPath end-to-end platform provides robotic process automation (RPA) at its core, removing manual work so users can focus on what matters most. In fact, IDC projects that by 2025, RPA-driven economic benefits from revenues will almost equal economic benefits from cost savings and operational efficiencies.* With this expanded integration, UiPath and Snowflake will continue to enable customers to accelerate digital transformation and simplify the automation of data pipelines for data-driven decision making.

"The partnership between UiPath represents customers’ needs for both data and business processes that should be fast, frictionless, and automated,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "As demand for automation on data increases, partnerships with organizations, such as UiPath, help Snowflake serve our joint customers globally and support our mission of mobilizing the world’s data.”

The flexibility and open architecture of the UiPath platform allows customers to deploy and manage automations that leverage data, without the need for invasive implementation or costly, custom integrations. With this new bi-directional integration, joint customers can:

Automate the data pipeline: With the ability to both retrieve and push data in and out of the Snowflake Data Cloud, UiPath can orchestrate and automate data pipelines creating workflows that deliver increased quality, access, analytics, and business insights for data-driven decision making.

With the ability to both retrieve and push data in and out of the Snowflake Data Cloud, UiPath can orchestrate and automate data pipelines creating workflows that deliver increased quality, access, analytics, and business insights for data-driven decision making. Broaden workflows with data from multiple sources: By incorporating Snowflake query activities such as ‘native search’, RPA developers can quickly access the data they need from Snowflake to create decision logic for building better workflows and use cases across multiple lines-of-businesses.

By incorporating Snowflake query activities such as ‘native search’, RPA developers can quickly access the data they need from Snowflake to create decision logic for building better workflows and use cases across multiple lines-of-businesses. Enrich their data: Combined with the UiPath ability to bring together both UI and API automation, this allows UiPath customers to quickly unlock and access the data necessary to maximize their automations with the data quality they require.

"We believe that accessing reliable and trusted data from the Snowflake Data Cloud is key to delivering a fully automated enterprise,” said Dhruv Asher, SVP of Business Development and Product Alliances at UiPath. "With this new integration, UiPath and Snowflake collaborate to seamlessly centralize valuable data that is locked away in data silos, documents, legacy systems, and other hard to reach places. This enables our joint customers to find new insights, unlock new opportunities, and drive innovation with more of the data they already have.”

As part of today's announcement, UiPath is now recognized as a Snowflake Technology Partner within the Snowflake Partner Program.

* IDC Thought Leadership White Paper, sponsored by UiPath, "The Economic Impact of UiPath Robotic Process Automation,” Doc. #US47905721, September 2021

