UiPath Recognizes Global Winners of 2024 Partner Awards at FORWARD Conference

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, today announced at its global user conference, FORWARD, the winners of the UiPath 2024 Partner Awards. The awards celebrate partners that have demonstrated an outstanding track record and dedication to helping organizations leverage the full power of the UiPath Platform.

The UiPath Partner Network is a global ecosystem of elite professionals committed to leading organizations to leverage the full potential of AI and automation to achieve exceptional business outcomes, drive operational efficiencies, and provide remarkable customer service. UiPath partners are crucial champions of automation, empowering their customers to build fully automated enterprises. With the UiPath Platform, customers can readily integrate intelligence into everyday operations, automate all knowledge work, uplevel employees, and revolutionize entire industries by solving for some of the toughest business challenges.

"Our partners are consistently driving and supporting customers’ automation and AI journeys. These partners play a crucial role in propelling customers globally to leverage AI and automation to drive operational efficiency and become more agile,” said Bron Hastings, Senior Vice President of Partner and Ecosystems at UiPath. "We congratulate this year’s winners for their unwavering support and look forward to continuing to grow our partner ecosystem as we enable enterprises to progress further in the automation-first era.”

EY was recognized as the Global Partner of the Year for being the top performing partner in both global leadership and innovation. EY has taken advantage of the UiPath Business Automation Platform to help customers modernize and integrate technologies with automation, optimize the customer experience, and deliver exceptional customer satisfaction.

The UiPath 2024 Partner Award winners are:

Global Award

Global Partner of the Year – EY

Worldwide Awards

Worldwide AI and Automation Growth Partner of the Year – Ashling Partners

Ashling Partners Worldwide Automation for Good Partner of the Year – Deloitte Consulting LLP

Deloitte Consulting LLP Worldwide Foundational Partner of the Year – Lunatec

Lunatec Worldwide Impact Partner of the Year – Capitalize Data Analytics

Capitalize Data Analytics Worldwide Industry Solutions Partner of the Year – CGI

CGI Worldwide Innovation Partner of the Year – qBotica

Regional Awards

AI and Automation Growth Partner of the Year: recognizes partners who have a proven track record of strong business development, invest in certification attainment, and accelerate growth with a focus on our newest solutions, including Test Suite, AI, Document Understanding, and Process Mining.

Ashling Partners (Americas)

(Americas) ToBeWAY Co., Ltd (APJ)

(APJ) Lunatec (EMEA)

Automation for Good Partner of the Year: honors partners who are taking initiative and using automation to accelerate human achievement and make a positive impact in the world, from sustainability to social good.

Deloitte Consulting LLP (Americas)

(Americas) Roboyo (APJ)

(APJ) VBM-Veri Bilgi Merkezi (EMEA)

Foundational Partner of the Year: recognizes partners who excel with AI-driven transformation at the foundation by fully utilizing the UiPath Business Automation Platform for both their own and their client's business processes and IT operations to drive efficiencies, push innovation, and achieve higher satisfaction for their employees and clients alike.

Auxis (Americas)

(Americas) Blackbook.ai (APJ)

(APJ) Lunatec (EMEA)

Impact Partner of the Year: acknowledges partners who align with UiPath strategic priorities to create the strongest impact across key growth areas, such as important wins in strategic accounts or driving enterprise-wide automation within a large account.

Capitalize Data Analytics (Americas)

(Americas) BARQ Systems (EMEA)

Industry Solutions Partner of the Year: celebrates partners who are dedicated to driving innovative solutions for specific industries, have shown success in industry problem solving, and have expanded the automation footprint across the vertical.

Tquila Automation (Americas)

(Americas) SimplifyNext Pte Ltd (APJ)

(APJ) CGI (EMEA)

Innovation Partner of the Year: honors partners who exhibit true innovation in go-to-market strategy.

qBotica (Americas)

(Americas) PriceWaterhouseCoopers Services LLP (APJ)

(APJ) OMM Solutions GmbH (EMEA)

