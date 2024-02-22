UiPath to Exhibit AI-powered Automation Solutions for Healthcare Industry at ViVE 2024 Conference

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it is exhibiting at the ViVE 2024 conference in Los Angeles from February 25–28, 2024 to showcase how AI-powered automation is empowering healthcare provider and payer organizations through more accurate and faster processes. The Company will exhibit its AI-powered enterprise automation platform at booth #1424 and UiPath Senior Industry Practice Director Paul Torrey will present on stage on Monday, February 26 at 3:15 pm PST on how healthcare organizations can take advantage of UiPath Gen AI solutions.

By combining the insights derived from AI with action that comes from automation, payer and provider organizations can allow employees to work on value-added projects, reduce burnout-inducing manual tasks for staff, and help accelerate business outcomes.

Developing AI-powered automations can be time consuming. The UiPath Business Automation Platform makes it easy for organizations to quickly ramp up with automation with UiPath Solution Accelerators, which provide healthcare organizations with access to a set of prebuilt comprehensive technical packages that include automation workflows, activities, and integrations that lay the groundwork for quick implementations based on best practices.

Solution Accelerators can help healthcare organizations automate a range of processes, including patient registration, insurance verification, claims processing, revenue cycle management, and more. Propelling organizations toward their AI-powered objectives, these accelerators effectively reduce the discovery, design, and development stages – and are designed to be easily modified, expanded, and customized to meet the needs of each organization.

"AI-powered automation offers the opportunity to reshape how healthcare is delivered. By lowering the barrier to entry with our Solution Accelerators, more healthcare organizations can harness the power of automation to transform their work and scale to new levels of effectiveness,” said Jason Warrelmann, Global Healthcare Leader at UiPath. "At ViVE, we look forward to showcasing the powerful solutions in the UiPath platform for healthcare and technology leaders and demonstrating how AI-powered automation can help improve experiences for organizations’ workforces, and ultimately, patients.”

Omega Healthcare, which offers solutions for healthcare organizations to deliver exceptional care while enhancing financial performance, is harnessing the power of AI-powered automation to create in-house automation tools to optimize its internal systems and free employees from low-value, repetitive tasks including authorization processes. After partnering with UiPath to perform prior authorization verification processes, Omega Healthcare reduced its claim to cash cycle time by 25-30% for end-users and claim resolution times were reduced 70% post-automation.

UiPath Solution Accelerators for healthcare organizations include:

Digital Claim Payment Process

Appeals Form Intake

Claims Form Intake

Preauthorization Intake

CMS Claims Conversion

Digital Claim Interchange Request

Insurance Claims Submission Status

ViVE attendees can visit UiPath at booth #1424. To learn more about UiPath’s Solution Accelerators and solutions for healthcare, visit https://www.uipath.com/solutions/industry/healthcare-automation.

