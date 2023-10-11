|
11.10.2023 18:00:00
UiPath Unveils Winners of Inaugural AI10 Awards
UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced the winners of its inaugural UiPath AI10 Awards program. These awards recognize UiPath customers who best exemplify the power of AI at Work, demonstrating their ability to leverage AI-powered automation to achieve transformational business results. The 10 winning organizations were honored on-stage at FORWARD VI, UiPath’s annual global AI and automation conference in Las Vegas.
AI continues to attract widespread attention—captivating audiences with its ability to generate never-before-experienced insights and intelligence. However, insights alone are not enough. Automation is the best path to deliver on whatever AI conceives, seamlessly integrating intelligence into everyday operations, automating all knowledge work, upleveling employees, and revolutionizing entire industries.
UiPath’s annual AI10 Awards program identifies the customers who best illustrate the combined value of AI and automation in solving critical business challenges, generating significant ROI, and accelerating innovation. Companies across the globe submitted their applications to a panel of expert judges who determined the winners based on their ability to articulate the business drivers, implementation, and results of their UiPath AI-powered automation use case.
The inaugural class of UiPath AI10 Awards winners is:
- A global data, analytics, and technology company
- Banca Progetto
- Cox Enterprises
- Expion Health
- Flutter UK & Ireland
- Intel Corporation
- Lazard
- Omega Healthcare
- OMERS
- USI Insurance Services
"UiPath customers are capable of bringing the transformative force of AI to life through our Business Automation Platform. On behalf of UiPath, I congratulate our inaugural AI10 winners for demonstrating how to deliver on what AI conceives,” said Kelly Ducourty, Chief Customer Officer, UiPath. "These organizations embody what it means to be an AI at Work leader. They are using AI-powered automation to achieve incredible business outcomes while also elevating job satisfaction for employees and inspiring creativity in their organizations. With this prestigious recognition, our AI10 winners set a benchmark for their industries to strive for greater results through AI and automation.”
To learn more about UiPath and AI at Work, visit www.uipath.com.
About UiPath
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231011278351/en/
