UKTV Expands Partnership with SES in Multi-Year Agreement

Viewers across the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland will continue to enjoy their favourite TV programming as SES and UKTV agreed to extend their capacity agreement at SES’s key TV neighbourhood at 28.2 degrees East through the end of the decade, both companies announced today.

In addition to the renewed transponder for UKTV’s bouquet of channels, the agreement will see SES provide new uplinking and ground services and give UKTV the flexibility to add additional capacity to expand to more channels in the future.

"We have relied on SES for distribution of our video content for many years and we are pleased to extend our agreement with additional services,” said Andrew Kemp, Head of Operations at UKTV. "As we continue to strengthen and invest in our linear business, it is key for us to ensure we have a reliable, high-quality satellite distribution across the UK and Ireland.”

"From comedy and entertainment to drama and history, UKTV continues to be a driving force for developing creative and compelling TV content that is innovatively packaged in their iconic channels,” said Norbert Hölzle, Global Head of Media at SES. "This multi-year extension with added services underscores the continued importance of our 28.2 degrees East orbital position, and the on-going strategic value satellite brings to broadcasters as they look to distribute their high-quality content to the broadest audience possible.”

Follow us on:

X | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram

Read our Blogs >

Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries ~8,000 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 369 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

About UKTV

UKTV has been at the forefront of branded television for over 30 years, entertaining the nation with programmes they love. Its leading brands - Dave, Gold, W, Drama, Alibi, Eden and Yesterday - span comedy, entertainment, natural history, factual and drama, and are delivered to audiences through UKTV Play, Freeview, Sky, Now, Virgin Media, BT, TalkTalk, Samsung TV, YouView, Freesat and Amazon Fire. The broadcaster is a significant investor in British creativity and is committed to working with new and established writers, directors and programme-makers.

UKTV is part of BBC Studios, the UK's most-awarded production company, a world-class distributor with international branded services, and a commercial subsidiary of the world's leading public service broadcaster, the BBC.

UKTV Twitter: https://twitter.com/UKTV

UKTV Corporate Website: https://corporate.uktv.co.uk/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230911238691/en/