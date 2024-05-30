|
30.05.2024 22:15:48
Ulta Beauty, Inc. Profit Declines In Q1, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $313.11 million, or $6.47 per share. This compares with $347.05 million, or $6.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $2.72 billion from $2.63 billion last year.
Ulta Beauty, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $313.11 Mln. vs. $347.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $6.47 vs. $6.88 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.72 Bln vs. $2.63 Bln last year.
