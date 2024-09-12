Ultra-low-power GNSS receiver boosts bike computers for an enhanced cycling experience

Thalwil, Switzerland – September 12, 2024 – u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, announced that Absolute Cycling, an innovator in cycling technology, has chosen the u-blox MAX-M10S advanced GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) receiver to provide accurate positioning for its latest cycling computer device, The One.

The MAX-M10S GNSS ultra-low-power consumption module from u-blox is a critical component for The One. It is vital for maintaining the battery life over extended periods, while ensuring continuous tracking accuracy, even in environments such as dense forests and high-rise buildings when combined with Absolute Cycling’s algorithms.

The state-of the-art cycling computer offers precise positioning and elevation data, an intuitive user interface, and distraction-free usage, ensuring cyclists can focus solely on enjoying their ride. Its development reflects the growing demand for precision and ease-of-use cycling computers.

The u-blox MAX-M10S is designed for ultra-low power consumption and maximum position availability with concurrent reception of all GNSS. This capability provides the necessary GNSS performance without draining the battery too rapidly, ensuring that cyclists can use The One for over 12 hours on a single charge.

Oreste Concepito, Head of Product Strategy, Business Unit Positioning at u-blox said: “Integrating the u-blox MAX-M10S into The One computer will ensure cyclists get a device that enhances their riding experience with precise and reliable GPS positioning.”

Harm Giesen from Absolute Cycling added: “u-blox, and its distribution partner Batenburg Applied Technologies in the Netherlands, is a reliable partner that provides excellent performance and support, with high value for money. ”

The partnership with Absolute Cycling supports u-blox’s growth ambition in the micromobility market, which was worth USD 101.02 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 114.15 billion in 2024 to USD 303.47 billion by 2032 - representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.00%*.

*Based on Market Future Researc

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) provides semiconductor chips, modules, and IoT services that reliably locate and connect every thing. Our cutting-edge solutions drive innovation for the car of the future and the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Thalwil (Zurich), Switzerland, we have a global presence of 1,400 experts who enable our customers to build solutions for a precise, smart, and sustainable future.

Join us on social media - X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram. (www.u-blox.com)

u‑blox media contact:

Natacha Seitz

Senior Manager PR and Content Strategy

Mobile +41 76 436 0788

natacha.seitz@u-blox.com

Absolute Cycling media contact:

Phillip Lucas

PR & Sales

phillip@absolutecycling.com