19.01.2024 08:00:15
Unaudited NAV for December 2023
Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
Arix Bioscience plc
Unaudited NAV for December 2023
LONDON, 19 January 2024: Arix Bioscience plc (“Arix” or the “Company”) (LSE: ARIX), a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, announces the unaudited estimated Net Asset Value (“NAV”) of the Company for the date ended 31 December 2023 as follows:
Enquiries
For more information on Arix, please contact:
Arix Bioscience plc
+44 (0)20 7290 1050
Powerscourt Group
Sarah MacLeod, Nick Johnson, Molly Ring
+44 (0)20 7250 1446
About Arix Bioscience plc
Arix Bioscience plc is a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com
