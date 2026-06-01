Quantum Aktie

Quantum für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041

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01.06.2026 11:20:00

Uncle Sam Is Buying Into Quantum Computing Stocks. Should You?

With the U.S. government recently making a $2 billion total investment in nine quantum computing companies, some investors who've been sitting on the sidelines are no doubt wondering whether they're missing out.The share prices of IBM (NYSE: IBM), IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), D-Wave (NYSE: QBTS), and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) all jumped on the news, each of them having received a sizable portion of that $2 billion investment -- with half going to IBM alone.But should investors follow Uncle Sam and buy these quantum computing stocks?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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