Unilever Recalls 137K Cases Of Popsicle Jolly Rancher Pops

(RTTNews) - Consumer good major Unilever U.S. is recalling around 137,000 cases of Popsicle Jolly Rancher Frozen Confection Pop products for single serve offerings in the United States citing the possible presence of undeclared milk, a known allergen, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall involves Jolly Rancher Green Apple, Blue Raspberry, Grape Frozen Confection Pops in 2.71 fl oz size, with Consumer Unit UPC 077567003720 and various lot codes. The products were distributed across the country to wholesale distributors and operators between February 1, 2024, and August 15, 2024.

Only Popsicle Jolly Rancher Frozen Confection Pop single-serve products marked for individual sale are impacted in the recall, and no other Unilever or Popsicle products are affected.

These products are typically sold through channels such as ice cream trucks, concession stands, and grab-and-go freezers throughout the United States.

The recall does not apply to the 18-count Popsicle Jolly Rancher multi-pack products that are sold in grocery stores and retailers nationwide.

The recall has been initiated as a result of findings which indicate there may be a presence of milk allergens in the product which is not disclosed on the packaging.

Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

There have been two reported allergic reactions in connection with the use of the impacted product.

Anyone concerned about an allergic reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are asked not to consume them and to contact the firm for reimbursement.

