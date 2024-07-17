|
17.07.2024 22:15:00
Union Pacific Corporation Announces 3% Dividend Increase for Third Quarter 2024
Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) announced that its Board of Directors today voted to increase the quarterly dividend on the Company’s common shares by 3% to $1.34 per share. The dividend is payable September 30, 2024, to shareholders of record August 30, 2024. Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 125 consecutive years.
"Union Pacific has a strong track record of delivering cash returns to its shareholders,” said Jennifer Hamann, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We’re building on that record with a 3% increase in the third quarter, our 18th consecutive year of increased annual dividends per share.”
ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716674438/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Union Pacific Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Union Pacific Corp.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Union Pacific Corp.
|222,20
|-0,22%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX schließt fester -- DAX letztlich tiefer - Dow knackt erneut Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zog am Donnerstag an, wohingegen die deutsche Börsen Verluste verbuchte. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich auf negativem Terrain. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.