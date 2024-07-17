Union Pacific Corporation Announces 3% Dividend Increase for Third Quarter 2024

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) announced that its Board of Directors today voted to increase the quarterly dividend on the Company’s common shares by 3% to $1.34 per share. The dividend is payable September 30, 2024, to shareholders of record August 30, 2024. Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 125 consecutive years.

"Union Pacific has a strong track record of delivering cash returns to its shareholders,” said Jennifer Hamann, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We’re building on that record with a 3% increase in the third quarter, our 18th consecutive year of increased annual dividends per share.”

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy.

