17.10.2024 14:00:00

Union Pacific Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) will release third quarter 2024 financial and operating results on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at 7:45 a.m. ET. The company’s management team will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Parties interested in participating via teleconference may dial 877-407-8293. International callers may dial 201-689-8349. A live webcast of the presentation and materials will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific’s website at https://investor.unionpacific.com/. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

