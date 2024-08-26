|
Union Pacific Corporation Invites You to Join Broadcast of its 2024 Investor Day
You are invited to listen to Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE: UNP) 2024 Investor Day presentations. The presentations will be broadcast live over the Internet from Dallas, Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, from 9 a.m. ET until approximately 12:30 p.m. ET.
What:
Union Pacific Corporation’s 2024 Investor Day
When:
Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at 9 a.m. ET
Where:
Union Pacific’s website at https://investor.unionpacific.com/. Alternatively, the webcast can be accessed directly through the following link.
How:
Live over the internet by logging on to the web at the address above
If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, presentation materials and a replay will be archived on Union Pacific's website at https://investor.unionpacific.com/.
ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.
