Union Pacific Expands Opportunities for Businesses to Connect to Rail

Union Pacific Railroad today announced five new Focus Sites, providing businesses additional connections to the railroad’s 32,000-mile network and new opportunities to address their transportation needs.

Focus Sites are large-scale development sites suited for custom-built warehouses or industrial facilities. These sites are railroad hubs where Union Pacific can concentrate resources, effectively manage logistics and provide targeted services for its customers.

"Our team of regional experts specialize in finding you the best site to build your business,” said Kenny Rocker, Executive Vice President - Marketing and Sales. "We work with customers to understand their business needs and find solutions to win in the marketplace.”

In all, Union Pacific has 32 Focus Sites across its network. The five new sites are in Shawnee, Oklahoma; Cedar City and Grantsville, Utah; and San Antonio and Texarkana, Texas. Combined, these five sites have 15,000 available acres ready for development.

In addition to Focus Sites, Union Pacific provides a Site Solutions Tool with more than 6,000 potential properties available and located within 800 meters of its rail lines. The listings are constantly updated to offer customers full visibility into available options to establish rail service with Union Pacific.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240702164414/en/