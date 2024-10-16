Union Pacific Is New Official Sponsor of US Speedskating

Union Pacific Railroad today announced a four-year partnership with US Speedskating, the organization dedicated to supporting speed skaters from local clubs to the Olympics.

US Speedskating, along with the US Speedskating National Team, is based near Salt Lake City, Utah, a state with long historical ties to Union Pacific and home to approximately 1,200 of the company’s employees.

"This partnership brings together two iconic brands with shared values and a passion for winning,” said Union Pacific President Beth Whited. "We’re excited to support these exceptional athletes as they race to the finish line.”

The sponsorship, which runs through March 2028, includes Union Pacific internship opportunities for athletes preparing for post-skating careers.

"US Speedskating is dedicated to the success of our athletes from the first time they step on the ice to all they will accomplish after their skating careers,” said Ted Morris, Executive Director of US Speedskating. "Our partnership with Union Pacific will be crucial to supporting that success on and off ice.”

The first event featuring Union Pacific as a team sponsor will held be next month in Salt Lake City, when the 2024 Short Track World Tour gets underway. Additional upcoming events in Salt Lake City include the 2024 Short Track Four Continents Championships and the 2025 Short Track U.S. Championships.

Union Pacific has had a rich history in Utah since the transcontinental railroad’s completion at Promontory Summit in 1869. Since then, the state remains a vital crossroads on Union Pacific’s 23-state network.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

ABOUT US SPEEDSKATING

US Speedskating athletes have won 91 Olympic medals, making it one of the most successful sports in U.S. Olympic history. The organization sets the stage for national athletic success by providing support, all the way from local clubs to Olympic teams. USS is recognized as the governing body for the sport of speed skating in the United States and is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241016734908/en/